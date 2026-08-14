Auburn Basketball Adds Late Fifth-Year Guard From Transfer Portal

Due to the new fifth-year rule that grants a group of players more eligibility, head coach Steven Pearl and Auburn basketball took advantage of that by strengthening its backcourt.

The Tigers added Utah State guard Kolby King on Thursday afternoon, according to On3’s Joe Tipton. He was a part of the recent ruling that opened up the opportunity to play one more season at the end of July.

NEWS: Utah State transfer guard Kolby King has committed to Auburn, he told @On3.



The 6-1 senior averaged 7.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game this past season.https://t.co/s2ETKDqz9G https://t.co/4K9BdAvn9r pic.twitter.com/YcIq8a68YQ — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) August 13, 2026

The Pompano Beach, Fla., native was a key bench piece for the Aggies last season, averaging 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in the 2025-26 year. He also shot over 47% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc, aiding Auburn’s offensive efforts with another dependable shooter.

King has played for four different teams across his collegiate career thus far, beginning at St. John’s in 2022-23. After that, he transferred to Tulane, Butler and then Utah State for his senior season.

His best year was with the Green Wave, being a notable starter in the 2023-24 season. King averaged 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in a Tulane uniform before moving back to the Big East.

The new wave of transfer pieces that collegiate programs are taking advantage of, now including Auburn, goes back to a landmark case in Colorado by judge Charlotte Sweeney. She granted a preliminary injunction stating that all players from the high school class of 2022 were able to go back to school for one final year of eligibility.

After King entered a lawsuit with a handful of other players, and was granted, Auburn scooped him up days later.

Pearl adds another guard to a backcourt filled with talent and new additions. Of course, key returners in Tahaad Pettiford and Kevin Overton will be the standouts of the room, but the supporting cast will be key in Auburn’s rotation next season.

The Tigers added George Kimble III from Vanderbilt, overseas piece Mantas Rubštavičius and true freshman Caleb Williams to the backcourt. King will be another cog in the system who provides both valuable experience at the Big East and Mountain West levels while being a notable knockdown shooter.

King is Auburn’s 17th player on the roster, but should be able to carve out a role driven by his experience in the 2026-27 season. If Auburn was to make the NCAA Tournament next season, the Utah State transfer’s role will play a notable role in helping do so.

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