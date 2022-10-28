Skip to main content

Class of 2023 big man Baye Fall plans second visit to the Plains

Baye Fall will be back on the Plains this weekend.

One of Auburn's top 2023 targets Baye Fall will be back on campus this weekend. 

Fall took his first overall official visit to Auburn back in June and now has a second one planned for this weekend. 

Arkansas and Auburn are the two perceived finalists for Fall, so it is a heavy-weight SEC West recruiting battle between two of the best basketball programs in the SEC. 

Arkansas has a lead right now in the race for Fall, so this weekend is Auburn's chance to even up or take the lead in this race. 

When it comes to Fall, as a basketball player, he is six-foot-ten and weighs 205-pounds. 

He is incredibly athletic for someone his size, and he can absolutely jump out of the gym.

Fall has lots of crafty moves around the rim to help him score, whether it be a fadeaway jump shot or slamming it down with authority. 

Fall plays excellent defense and is a great rebounder. What is so impressive in Fall's game is that he loves to rebound. This is a great thing to see in a big man, especially if your Auburn a team that, at times, struggles to rebound the ball. 

This weekend will be huge for Auburn and their chances to land Fall. 

Fall will be at the Auburn vs. Arkansas football game, where the Tigers will hopefully beat the Razorbacks on the gridiron and then on the basketball recruiting trail. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl screams during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Class of 2023 big man Baye Fall plans second visit to the Plains

By Andrew Stefaniak
John Samuel Shenker during pregame against the Mercer Bears.
Football

John Samuel Shenker: 'They're a good defense'

By Zac Blackerby
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) run during Auburn vs Ole Miss
Football

Player Props for Auburn vs Arkansas

By Lindsay Crosby
auburn football podcast
Podcasts

Podcast: What is happening to Auburn football?

By Zac Blackerby
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) passes against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Lindsay's Locks for Week Nine of College Football

By Lindsay Crosby
Oxford, MS, USA; Coach Bryan Harsin during Auburn vs Ole Miss
Football

Five things Auburn must do to beat Arkansas

By Cooper Posey
Auburn's offensive line: Tate Johnson, Brandon Council, Austin Troxell, and Keiondre Jones vs Penn State.
Football

Auburn offensive line PFF Grades through week nine

By Jack Singley
Oct 15, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) reacts with offensive lineman Kilian Zierer (77) after a touchdown during the third quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five reasons Auburn could struggle against Arkansas

By Andrew Stefaniak