Class of 2023 big man Baye Fall plans second visit to the Plains

One of Auburn's top 2023 targets Baye Fall will be back on campus this weekend.

Fall took his first overall official visit to Auburn back in June and now has a second one planned for this weekend.

Arkansas and Auburn are the two perceived finalists for Fall, so it is a heavy-weight SEC West recruiting battle between two of the best basketball programs in the SEC.

Arkansas has a lead right now in the race for Fall, so this weekend is Auburn's chance to even up or take the lead in this race.

When it comes to Fall, as a basketball player, he is six-foot-ten and weighs 205-pounds.

He is incredibly athletic for someone his size, and he can absolutely jump out of the gym.

Fall has lots of crafty moves around the rim to help him score, whether it be a fadeaway jump shot or slamming it down with authority.

Fall plays excellent defense and is a great rebounder. What is so impressive in Fall's game is that he loves to rebound. This is a great thing to see in a big man, especially if your Auburn a team that, at times, struggles to rebound the ball.

This weekend will be huge for Auburn and their chances to land Fall.

Fall will be at the Auburn vs. Arkansas football game, where the Tigers will hopefully beat the Razorbacks on the gridiron and then on the basketball recruiting trail.

