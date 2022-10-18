Class of 2024 point guard Tahaad Pettiford talks about his recent Auburn visit

Tahaad Pettiford is a five-foot-eleven, 160-pound class of 2024 point guard from Jersey City, New Jersey.

Pettiford recently took an official visit to Auburn, and things seemed to go well.

He was asked to talk about his interest in Auburn, and this is what Pettiford had to say, "First of all, I didn't even know it was in Alabama; I thought it was in Atlanta. It's a small town, but everybody's all about the school and the players. Everybody showed love for the basketball team, for all the sports, really. They're so supportive. Everybody there wants to see you strive and be the best player you can be. They like that I'm a fast point guard; that I like to get up the floor and go, and also that I like to play defense. I'm quick, so they like to get stops and let their players get up and go. They don't like to run sets, and he said I remind him a lot of how they like to play."

Pettiford deciding to take his first official visit to Auburn shows that the Tigers are one of his top interests, as he has yet to set up a visit anywhere else.

He has interest in Kentucky, so it seems this will be a heavyweight battle between two of the best teams in the SEC.

When it comes to Pettiford's skill on the court, he has incredible vision. If you are open, he will find you.

Pettiford also plays excellent defense and creates a lot of turnovers with his quick hands. His jump shot is silky smooth, and he is not afraid to pull up from anywhere on the court.

Pettiford is likely nowhere close to a decision as he has more visits to take, but he is a great player that would fit in perfectly to a Bruce Pearl system with his exasperating defense and beautiful jump shot.

