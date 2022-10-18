Skip to main content

Class of 2024 point guard Tahaad Pettiford talks about his recent Auburn visit

Tahaad Pettiford shares his thoughts on recent Auburn visit.

Tahaad Pettiford is a five-foot-eleven, 160-pound class of 2024 point guard from Jersey City, New Jersey.

Pettiford recently took an official visit to Auburn, and things seemed to go well. 

He was asked to talk about his interest in Auburn, and this is what Pettiford had to say, "First of all, I didn't even know it was in Alabama; I thought it was in Atlanta. It's a small town, but everybody's all about the school and the players. Everybody showed love for the basketball team, for all the sports, really. They're so supportive. Everybody there wants to see you strive and be the best player you can be. They like that I'm a fast point guard; that I like to get up the floor and go, and also that I like to play defense. I'm quick, so they like to get stops and let their players get up and go. They don't like to run sets, and he said I remind him a lot of how they like to play."

Pettiford deciding to take his first official visit to Auburn shows that the Tigers are one of his top interests, as he has yet to set up a visit anywhere else. 

He has interest in Kentucky, so it seems this will be a heavyweight battle between two of the best teams in the SEC.

When it comes to Pettiford's skill on the court, he has incredible vision. If you are open, he will find you. 

Pettiford also plays excellent defense and creates a lot of turnovers with his quick hands. His jump shot is silky smooth, and he is not afraid to pull up from anywhere on the court. 

Pettiford is likely nowhere close to a decision as he has more visits to take, but he is a great player that would fit in perfectly to a Bruce Pearl system with his exasperating defense and beautiful jump shot. 

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Don Bosco plays Hudson Catholic during the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic at Caldwell University on Saturday Jan.15, 2022. (From left) HC #21 Xavier Edwards, DB #3 Evan Cabral and HC #0 Tahaad Pettiford. Don Bosco Plays Hudson Catholic
Basketball

Class of 2024 point guard Tahaad Pettiford talks about his recent Auburn visit

By Andrew Stefaniak
Indiana Hoosiers running back Shaun Shivers (2) breaks a tackle in the fourth quarter of a college football game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Ncaaf Indiana Hoosiers At Cincinnati Bearcats Sept 24 0381
Football

Tracking Auburn football's transfers in 2022: Week Seven

By Lindsay Crosby
Boys class 7A player of the year Labaron Philon of Baker poses for a photo with AHSAA Associate Director Brandon Dean, left, and Matt Cobb of ALFA insurance, right during the Alabama Sports Writers Association awards banquet at the Renaissance Hotel in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Basketball

Auburn is in the top eight for class of 2024 point guard Labaron Philon

By Andrew Stefaniak
February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Charles Barkley is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn legend Charles Barkley agrees to a contract with TNT worth over $100 million

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) catches the pass over the middle and carries for a first down during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

John Samuel Shenker: 'It’s a lot about recovery'

By Zac Blackerby
DJ James tackles Ladd McConkey.
Football

Which position groups have over and under performed expectations for Auburn this season?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball inside top 15 in preseason AP Top 25

By Lance Dawe
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football's Bryan Harsin survives after loss to the Ole Miss Rebels

By Zac Blackerby