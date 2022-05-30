Skip to main content

Auburn center Dylan Cardwell is returning for another season

The Auburn basketball center will withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and return to The Plains.

Dylan Cardwell will spend another season with the Auburn basketball program. 

According to a report from CBS's John Rothstein, Cardwell's name is no longer in the NBA Draft and he will be on campus for another year. 

Rothstein tweeted on Sunday, "Source: Auburn's Dylan Cardwell plans to withdraw from the 2022 NBA Draft and return to school next season."

This does not come as a surprise but provides depth behind Johni Broome and Yohan Traore next season for Bruce Pearl's Tigers. 

Cardwell, a favorite among the Auburn fanbase, will more than likely play a similar role that he played last season. He will come off of the bench to provide a spark for the team and provide some rebounding help and assistance on defense. 

Last year, Cardwell averaged 3.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game and shot 69% from the floor. He played in 34 games last season and averaged 11.5 minutes per contest. 

He and forward Allen Flanigan entered their name in the NBA Draft earlier this offseason to work out for NBA teams and seek feedback on how to improve their games and further their careers. Of course, Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler entered the NBA Draft with hopes of becoming first-round picks next month. 

Cardwell's return is nothing but great news for Auburn as the roster will look different next season but Cardwell's leadership will be crucial to have in the program for another year. 

Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) reacts to a Jabari Smith dunk during the first round of the 2022 NCAA tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C., on Friday, March 18, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Jacksonville State Gamecocks 80-61.
Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) reacts after a score against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) blows a kiss to the rim after finishing and and-one play as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Feb 16, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) takes a shot against Auburn Tigers center Dylan Cardwell (44) during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) reacts after a score against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
