Auburn Basketball Finalizes Schedule For 2026-27 Season

Head coach Steven Pearl is entering his second season with the Auburn Tigers, and they have one goal on their minds: getting back to the NCAA Tournament.

The program’s schedule for the 2026-27 season is essentially finalized, with Auburn having a non-conference schedule filled with places to trip up and some of the best opponents in the entire country. Pearl will look to take advantage of that going into November.

After winning the NIT Championship at the end of last season, the Tigers will look to take that momentum into a new season.

Auburn begins the year with Southeast Louisiana on Nov. 4, playing inside the Neville Arena for the first of many games. Appalachian State follows that at the end of the week.

Then, Pearl’s first test: a matchup with Arizona. The Wildcats made the Final Four last season and will use a mix of key returners and incoming transfers to be competitive once again. Fortunately for the Tigers, that will take place in the Jungle on Nov. 13.

Other games include Lipscomb, Eastern Kentucky, Alabama State, Lehigh and Morgan State at home before heading into conference play.

The only away game that Auburn has in the cards right now is a trip east to Clemson, playing another group of Tigers in the ACC/SEC Challenge. This will be the first time the two teams meet since the 2018 NCAA Tournament, when Clemson knocked them out of the Round of 32. That game will take place on Dec. 1.

Sandwiched between the Tigers and Wildcats is the Players Era 8 Tournament in Las Vegas. Auburn will meet West Virginia in its first game and play another two following, depending on wins and losses.

The other two games out of conference are the Rocket City Classic in Huntsville, Ala., playing Middle Tennessee on Dec. 15, and a game in Nashville against Wisconsin on Dec. 19.

As for SEC contests, which won’t officially be given dates until this fall, Pearl already knows where each opponent will be played.

At home, Auburn will face Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee throughout the winter and early spring.

Away from the Plains, the Tigers have Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. They will have to face Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss in two games, playing with one home game each.

All of the confirmed dates for Auburn basketball can be found below:

Nov. 4: vs. SE Louisiana

Nov. 9: vs. Appalachian State

Nov. 13: vs. Arizona

Nov. 17: vs. West Virginia (Players Era 8 in Las Vegas)

Nov. 18: vs. Kansas/UNLV (Players Era 8 in Las Vegas)

Nov. 19: vs. TBD (Players Era 8 in Las Vegas)

Nov 24: vs. Lipscomb

Dec. 1: @ Clemson

Dec. 6: vs. Eastern Kentucky

Dec. 13: vs. Alabama State

Dec. 15: vs. Middle Tennessee (Huntsville, Ala.)

Dec. 19: vs. Wisconsin (Nashville)

Dec. 22: vs. Lehigh

Dec. 29: vs. Morgan State

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