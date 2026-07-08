Steven Pearl Gushes About Tigers’ Only 2026 Commit

The Auburn Tigers are certainly looking to rebound from a disappointing 2026 season, and a brand-new prospect may make a significant difference in that effort. On Tuesday, in an interview with Justin Hokanson of On3, Steven Pearl shared some interesting insight into the Tigers’ lone American 2026 commit: Caleb Williams.

“Caleb has probably been one of the surprises of the summer,” Pearl said. “He’s got a great frame on him. He’s not scared. He’s here to compete.”

Williams, a three-star shooting guard, is currently ranked as the 26th-best shooting guard in the 2026 class and the 28th-best in-class player from his home state of Tampa. He committed to the Tigers back in November, and ended up being their lone traditional high school commit once the cycle wrapped up.

The Tigers are set to rely heavily on Tahaad Pettiford and Kevin Overton at the point and shooting guard positions throughout the year, with backup reps expected to fall into the hands of Vanderbilt transfer George Kimble, though the Tigers do not yet have another top-level, experienced option at the shooting guard position.

As a result, Williams could potentially see some significant playing time in 2026, much like the now-veteran Pettiford did in the Tigers’ 2024 Final Four run. Pettiford was also a true freshman at the time and appeared in all 38 games with an average of 22.9 minutes played per game, averaging 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

An immediate fan favorite, Pettiford improved in 2025 as the Tigers’ starting point guard, an honor that could soon reside with Williams, depending on whether Pettiford’s production this season lands him in the NBA.

The Tigers have certainly made a habit of developing young guards under top-level starters–just ask Denver Jones and Miles Kelly, the Tigers’ two main starters in 2024, who quickly developed Pettiford into the player we see now. Pettiford, in turn, now has the opportunity to develop Williams alongside the highly experienced Kevin Overton, who won Most Outstanding Player honors in the Tigers’ 2025 NIT Championship run.

Admittedly, Williams is not as highly rated as Pettiford was at the time, but Pearl’s comments seem to frame him as a potential difference-maker for the Tigers in 2026. Even if he does not end up with starting minutes, or even sixth-man minutes, Williams will likely have ample opportunity to prove himself to his coach, his teammates and the Auburn family as he begins his journey on the Plains.

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