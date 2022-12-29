The Auburn family had some great memes after defeating the Florida Gators

Auburn started SEC play with a tough test as the Florida Gators made their way from the swamp to Neville Arena.

The Tigers were able to win it by a close score of 61-58. Johni Broome and Wendell Green Jr. led the Tigers with 14 a piece. Jaylin Williams was right on their tails with 13.

This Florida team is better than their record looks, so it was a quality win for the Tigers to kick off conference play.

The Tigers are still turning the ball over at an alarming rate, as they had 15 giveaways in this ballgame.

Turnovers will haunt the Tigers in the gauntlet of SEC play, especially when you have to go on the road.

Teams that are able to pull out gritty wins succeed in March, and so far, this Auburn team has proven they can do just that.

If this team can control the ball better and find more consistent offense, it could be scary down the road, thanks to its suffocating defense.

The Auburn family was ecstatic that the Tigers were able to pull out the victory and had memes to show it. Let's look at the meme of the game from the Tiger's SEC opener.

