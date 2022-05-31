First round of Auburn basketball's home-and-home vs USC scheduled

Skip to main content

First game of Auburn basketball's home-and-home vs USC scheduled

The Tigers will take on USC mid-December.

According to Jon Rothstein, the start of next season's home-and-home series between Auburn and USC will be scheduled for Sunday, December 18th, and the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Auburn has yet to play USC this century. In fact, the last time the Tigers and Trojans collided was 1977, a neutral site game Auburn lost 85-74. USC holds a 2-0 all-time record over Auburn.

The last time Bruce Pearl & Co. faced a Pac-12 opponent was 2018 when the Tigers handled No. 25 Washington 88-66.

The Tigers recently just wrapped up their 2022 recruiting class, finishing at No. 14 nationally. It's the third top 25 class Auburn has signed under Pearl.

Here are the four games the Tigers have scheduled for the 2022-23 season:

Vs George Mason (Mon, Nov. 7th)

Vs USF (Fri, Nov. 11th)

Vs Saint Louis (Sun, Nov. 27th)

At USC (Sun, Dec. 18th)

