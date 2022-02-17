Skip to main content

Auburn basketball in the NBA: How the Tigers are performing

How are Auburn basketball's former Tigers performing in the NBA?

As the all-star break in the NBA approaches, and the halfway point has been reached, let's take a look at some of the former Auburn tigers playing in the association.

Isaac Okoro (Cavaliers)

Feb 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) shoots beside San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (17) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Okoro is averaging 9.0 points per game while also grabbing 3.1 rebounds per contest in his second year with the Cavs. The former number 5 overall pick is shooting 46.4% from the floor, starting all but six games this year for Cleveland. 

The Cavaliers are currently sitting at a much improved 35-23, 4th in the Eastern Conference and only 2 games behind the top seeded Miami Heat.

Chuma Okeke (Magic)

Jan 30, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) dunks the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Okeke is currently averaging 8.2 points per game and 4.7 rebounds for the Orlando Magic right now in his second year in the NBA. Okeke has made a comeback from his ACL tear in Auburn's Final Four run, and is getting better and better as his career continues along. 

Okeke is currently shooting 31.3% from three-point land on the season and 42.4% from three in his last 15 games. The Orlando Magic are currently 13-46, which is 14th in the eastern conference.

JT Thor (Hornets)

Jan 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor (21) brings the ball up the court during fourth quarter action against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports

JT Thor the former early second round pick of last year's draft, signed a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets and the Greensboro Swarm. Thor has seen action with both teams and is currently on the reserves list for the 10th seeded Charlotte Hornets. 

With the Hornets, Thor has played in 18 games this year earning around 8.6 minutes per game, averaging 2.6 points. Thor is averaging 14.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game with the Hornets G League affiliation, the Greensboro Swarm.

Sharife Cooper (Hawks)

Nov 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) is shown during the second half of their game against the Milwaukee Bucks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Sharife Cooper is also on a two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks. Cooper has seen very little action with Atlanta, appearing in 11 games, averaging less than a point per contest. However, Cooper has played outstanding for the Hawks G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, averaging 14.8 points and 6 assists per game. 

Sharife had a fantastic game on Valentine's day where he went for 33 points including 4-of-9 from three-point land, adding 8 rebounds and 8 assists.

Jared Harper (Pelicans)

Dec 28, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper (2) dribbles around Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The former Auburn point guard Jared harper is another Tiger who is currently on a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans and the new Birmingham Squadron. Harper has played in 2 games with the Pelicans and averaged 3.5 points over those two games. 

Jared has been absolutely tearing up the G league. He is currently averaging 22.2 points, 7.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds a game, leading the Birmingham Squadron in their first year as a team.

Bryce Brown (Long Island Nets)

Jul 11, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Bryce Brown (36) dribbles during the first half of an NBA Summer League game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Cox Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Former Auburn shooting guard Bryce Brown is currently playing his first season for the G League’s Long Island Nets. He previously played with the Maine Red Claws and the Westchester Knicks. 

Brown has played in 17 games with the Nets while averaging 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds a game. Brown is shooting a career low from three-point percentage at 31.2%.

Samir Doughty (Lakeland Magic)

Mar 7, 2020; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Samir Doughty (10) brings the ball up court against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Samir Doughty currently plays for the Lakeland Magic, where he averages 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in the 7 games he has played for far this season. 

Doughty is shooting an impressive 91.7% from the free throw line, one of the G League’s highest percentages at the charity stripe.

As Auburn basketball gets more and more prestigious and better recruits come in and develop into NBA talent, Auburn hopes to add on to this list as much as possible and continue to see these guys improve and succeed. 

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

5 Bold Predictions for Auburn Football in 2022

1 minute ago
Jan 5, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward JT Thor (21) brings the ball up the court during fourth quarter action against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Auburn basketball in the NBA: How the Tigers are performing

1 minute ago
Jun 16, 2019; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson greets home plate umpire Billy Haze prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the 2019 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn baseball series preview: State Farm College Baseball Showdown

2 hours ago
Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates after the game at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide 100-81.
Basketball

What Bruce Pearl said after Auburn beat Vanderbilt

4 hours ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) drives the ball at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Alabama Crimson Tide at halftime 51-37.
Podcasts

Podcast: Jabari Smith goes off for Auburn basketball

6 hours ago
Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a jump shot as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
Basketball

A look at the best pictures from Auburn basketball's win over Vanderbilt

14 hours ago
Feb 16, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) takes a shot against Vanderbilt Commodores forward Quentin Millora-Brown (42) during the second half at Auburn Arena. Smith led all scoring with 31 points. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 94-80 win over Vanderbilt

15 hours ago
Jun 16, 2019; Omaha, NE, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Butch Thompson greets home plate umpire Billy Haze prior to the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the 2019 College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Auburn baseball head coach Butch Thompson's secret weapon for 2022? Students.

23 hours ago