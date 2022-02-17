Auburn basketball in the NBA: How the Tigers are performing
As the all-star break in the NBA approaches, and the halfway point has been reached, let's take a look at some of the former Auburn tigers playing in the association.
Isaac Okoro (Cavaliers)
Isaac Okoro is averaging 9.0 points per game while also grabbing 3.1 rebounds per contest in his second year with the Cavs. The former number 5 overall pick is shooting 46.4% from the floor, starting all but six games this year for Cleveland.
The Cavaliers are currently sitting at a much improved 35-23, 4th in the Eastern Conference and only 2 games behind the top seeded Miami Heat.
Chuma Okeke (Magic)
Okeke is currently averaging 8.2 points per game and 4.7 rebounds for the Orlando Magic right now in his second year in the NBA. Okeke has made a comeback from his ACL tear in Auburn's Final Four run, and is getting better and better as his career continues along.
Okeke is currently shooting 31.3% from three-point land on the season and 42.4% from three in his last 15 games. The Orlando Magic are currently 13-46, which is 14th in the eastern conference.
JT Thor (Hornets)
JT Thor the former early second round pick of last year's draft, signed a two-way deal with the Charlotte Hornets and the Greensboro Swarm. Thor has seen action with both teams and is currently on the reserves list for the 10th seeded Charlotte Hornets.
With the Hornets, Thor has played in 18 games this year earning around 8.6 minutes per game, averaging 2.6 points. Thor is averaging 14.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game with the Hornets G League affiliation, the Greensboro Swarm.
Sharife Cooper (Hawks)
Sharife Cooper is also on a two-way deal with the Atlanta Hawks. Cooper has seen very little action with Atlanta, appearing in 11 games, averaging less than a point per contest. However, Cooper has played outstanding for the Hawks G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks, averaging 14.8 points and 6 assists per game.
Sharife had a fantastic game on Valentine's day where he went for 33 points including 4-of-9 from three-point land, adding 8 rebounds and 8 assists.
Jared Harper (Pelicans)
The former Auburn point guard Jared harper is another Tiger who is currently on a two-way contract with the New Orleans Pelicans and the new Birmingham Squadron. Harper has played in 2 games with the Pelicans and averaged 3.5 points over those two games.
Jared has been absolutely tearing up the G league. He is currently averaging 22.2 points, 7.2 assists and 4.5 rebounds a game, leading the Birmingham Squadron in their first year as a team.
Bryce Brown (Long Island Nets)
Former Auburn shooting guard Bryce Brown is currently playing his first season for the G League’s Long Island Nets. He previously played with the Maine Red Claws and the Westchester Knicks.
Brown has played in 17 games with the Nets while averaging 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds a game. Brown is shooting a career low from three-point percentage at 31.2%.
Samir Doughty (Lakeland Magic)
Samir Doughty currently plays for the Lakeland Magic, where he averages 9.3 points and 5.4 rebounds in the 7 games he has played for far this season.
Doughty is shooting an impressive 91.7% from the free throw line, one of the G League’s highest percentages at the charity stripe.
As Auburn basketball gets more and more prestigious and better recruits come in and develop into NBA talent, Auburn hopes to add on to this list as much as possible and continue to see these guys improve and succeed.