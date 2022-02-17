Auburn basketball in the NBA: How the Tigers are performing

Isaac Okoro is averaging 9.0 points per game while also grabbing 3.1 rebounds per contest in his second year with the Cavs. The former number 5 overall pick is shooting 46.4% from the floor, starting all but six games this year for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers are currently sitting at a much improved 35-23, 4th in the Eastern Conference and only 2 games behind the top seeded Miami Heat.