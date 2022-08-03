What we learned from Auburn basketball's first game in Israel

If Tuesday's game was any indicator, the Tigers are going to continue to be good defensively.

We saw much of the same scrappy high-effort impressive defense as last season as Auburn held the Israeli U-20 National Team to just 22 points in the first half. Auburn blocked a crazy number of shots. They pressured the ball. They suffocated passing lanes. They showed an effective full-court press, and at times you had to just feel sorry for the Israeli team who looked absolutely overwhelmed.

Yes, the Tigers lost the Defensive Player of the Year in Walker Kessler and an incredible defender in Jabari Smith, but Johni Broome and Yohan Traore appear to be taking up that mantel as well as anyone could, and Dylan Cardwell may have taken another step forward this offseason as he was exceptional throughout Tuesday's game.

The newcomers are Impressive

All four new Tigers shined and had to leave Auburn fans feeling good after their first outing. Chance Westry stole the show offensively, Traore led both teams in points, Tre Donaldson looked very much like he belonged out there, and with Broome, Auburn may again have one of the best big men in the country.

Can the Tigers improve their offensive efficiency from last year?

While Auburn put up historic defensive numbers last season, the offense struggled down the stretch, often lacked rhythm, and stalled out on far too many possessions. What we saw from Traore and Broome sure seems like the offense has a chance to run more smoothly as this team could very well be better off the dribble than last season.

Westry was an absolute breath of fresh air on offense, who was a dazzling five of eight from the floor for 13 points. The freshman is 6-foot-6 but with guard skills. If Westry reaches his potential quickly, he could lead this team offensively to a deep tournament run.

Overall, the team feels very similar to last year's team.

Jaylin Williams continued his late-season hot streak from three. Zep Jasper was incredibly efficient. Wendell Green Jr. and KD Johnson looked like themselves. One of the biggest questions surrounding this team has been can Allen Flanigan return to his pre-injury form. Allen looked good with some great flashes on offense. Jay Bilas even said multiple times that he looked back to his old self on SEC Network.

Can Flanigan recapture the magic and help this team repeat as SEC champions? Only time will tell.

