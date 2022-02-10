Jabari Smith, Walker Kessler named to Naismith Player of the Year Midseason Team

The Naismith Trophy 2022 Midseason Team has been announced, and two Auburn Tigers have been selected.

Auburn forward Jabari Smith and Auburn center Walker Kessler were named to the team on Thursday afternoon, per The Naismith Trophy's Twitter.

Jabari Smith, Auburn's only freshman signee in the 2021 recruiting class, has exploded onto the college basketball scene as many thought he would. Smith is averaging 15.5 points, 1.7 assists, and 6.8 rebounds per contest. He is also shooting 43.3% from the floor, and 40.2% from three. His elite jump-shooting at his size is a huge draw for NBA scouts. Smith is projected by several media outlets to be the first overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Walker Kessler was one of four transfers to commit to the Tigers during the 2021 cycle, transferring in from the University of North Carolina. He averaged 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Kessler left UNC dissatisfied with his playing time and opted to come to play for Bruce Pearl in a system that displayed his NBA potential. During his 24 games with the Tigers, Kessler has averaged 11.6 points, 0.8 assists, and 8.4 rebounds per game. He also averaged 4.3 blocks, which is second nationally.

I would expect both Smith and Kessler to be on the final Naismith Trophy team here in a few weeks.