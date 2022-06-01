Skip to main content
Brother of former Auburn basketball star joins the team

Jared Harper's brother will walk on the basketball team.

© Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Harper's little brother Jalen has decided to take a walk-on position with the Auburn basketball team. 

Here is the message from Jared and Jalen that let us know Jalen would be joining the team. 

Stories like these are very heartwarming as everyone that cares about Auburn athletics loves Jared and will never forget the magical season he and his teammates put together in 2019. 

While Jalen will most likely not see much playing time, it is great to see that their family loves Auburn so much to send him to follow in his brothers' footsteps. 

Jalen played at Florida Gulf Coast, coming out of high school averaging 2.9 points per game in his time there. He started a couple of games at FGCU but ultimately decided to transfer out after his freshman year. 

He then landed at Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa, averaging 4.3 points per game. 

Since then, Jalen has decided to bring his talent to Auburn, where he will carry on his brother's legacy. 

One thing to remember about Jalen is that he started his career at a division one school, so he is a great player. 

Often when people think about walk on's, they assume that they were good basketball players in high school but not good enough to truly have a role on a division one team in college. That is not the case with Jalen since he started a few games at a division one school his freshman year. 

The name Harper carries a lot of weight around Auburn's campus, and it is really exciting to have Jalen join the team. 

Jared is one of the players who sparked the success of the Auburn basketball program, so it is great to see that his brother will be joining the team. 

Here is a video clip of Jalen playing basketball in high school that shows he is genuinely an extortionary player. 

