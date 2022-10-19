Auburn basketball predicted to finish in top four in SEC preseason media poll

Birmingham, Ala. - Kentucky was predicted to win the 2023 Southeastern Conference men's basketball championship in voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members.

Reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe was the choice of the media for SEC Men's Basketball Player of the Year. Joining Tshiebwe on the All-SEC First Team are Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas), Colin Castleton (Florida), Sahvir Wheeler (Kentucky), and Santiago Vescovi (Tennessee). All-SEC Second Team selections include Brandon Miller (Alabama), Jahvon Quinerly (Alabama), KJ Williams (LSU), Josiah-Jordan James (Tennessee), and Zakai Zeigler (Tennessee).

Points were compiled on a 14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. Each media member also voted for a five-player All-SEC Team. Ties were not broken.

The 2022-23 campaign begins November 7, with conference play set to begin December 28. The 2023 SEC Tournament will be March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

2022-23 SEC Preseason Media Poll

1. Kentucky Wildcats

2. Arkansas Razorbacks

3. Tennessee Volunteers

4. Auburn Tigers

5. Alabama Crimson Tide

6. Texas A&M Aggies

7. Florida Gators

8. LSU Tigers

9. Ole Miss Rebels

10. Mississippi State Bulldogs

11. Missouri Tigers

12. Vanderbilt Commodores

13. Georgia Bulldogs

14. South Carolina Gamecocks

SEC Player of the Year

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

F Sr. 6-9 260 (Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Preseason All-SEC First-Team

Nick Smith Jr. - Arkansas

G Fr. 6-5 185 (Jacksonville, Ark.)

Colin Castleton - Florida

F 5th 6-11 250 (Deland, Fla.)

Oscar Tshiebwe - Kentucky

F Sr. 6-9 260 (Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo)

Sahvir Wheeler - Kentucky

G Sr. 5-9 180 (Houston, Texas)

Santiago Vescovi - Tennessee

G Sr. 6-3 192 (Montevideo, Uruguay)

Preseason All-SEC Second-Team

Brandon Miller - Alabama

F Fr. 6-9 200 (Antioch, Tenn.)

Jahvon Quinerly - Alabama

G Sr. 6-1 175 (Hackensack, N.J.)

KJ Williams - LSU

F 5th 6-10 250 (Cleveland, Miss.)

Josiah-Jordan James - Tennessee

G Sr. 6-6 224 (Charleston, S.C.)

Zakai Zeigler Tennessee

G So. 5-9 171 (Long Island, N.Y.)

