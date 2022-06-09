Skip to main content

The Auburn basketball recruiting prospects you need to know

Auburn basketball is drawing some interest from some highly ranked talent in the 2023 class.

Auburn Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl and his staff are officially done recruiting the class of 2022. They brought in the 14th best class in the nation. 

This recruiting class is highlighted by five-star Yohan Traore, four-star Chance Westry, three-star Tre Donaldson, and transfer Johni Broome. 

The Auburn basketball team is coming off one of their best seasons in program history, so it was essential for Coach Pearl to bring in an excellent recruiting class. Coach Pearl did that, which leads fans to believe that the sky is the limit for the Tigers in 2022. 

Now that the class of 2022 recruiting is done, the coaching staff can turn their minds forward to the class of 2023. 

On the 247 Sports recruiting page, the word "warm" next to a recruit's name shows that Auburn is one of their top schools.

Let's look at the recruits using 247 Sports' "cool/warm" rankings to indicate which players have a serious interest in Auburn.  

Point Guard

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates after the game at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide 100-81.

Layden Blocker Four-Star from Wichita, Kansas

Aden Holloway Four-Star from La Porte, Indiana

Shooting Guard

Feb 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl screams during the second half against the Florida Gators at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Ja'Kobe Walter Five-Star from Branson, Missouri

Jelani Hamilton Four-Star from Austell, Georgia

Small Forward

Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl (right) talks with guard Allen Flanigan (22) during the first half again the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Edwards Five-Star from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Power Forward

Dec 4, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jaylin Williams (2) makes a dunk against the Yale Bulldogs during the second half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Kwame Evans Jr. Five-Star from Montverde, Florida 

Center

Auburn center Dylan Cardwell (44) reacts after a score against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Gai Chol Three-Star from Decatur, Georgia

There is a lot of talent on this list which is very exciting if you are an Auburn fan. 

Two of these players are top ten in the class which is just so impressive. This is a real testament to what Coach Pearl has done in his time on the Plains. Years ago, Auburn would have no shot with players like this, but the tides are turning thanks to the talented coaching staff. 

Basketball recruiting will be fun to track as many of these players will head down to Auburn for visits in the near future. 

Mar 2, 2022; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team during a timeout during the first half again the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
