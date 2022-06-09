The Auburn basketball recruiting prospects you need to know
Auburn Basketball Coach Bruce Pearl and his staff are officially done recruiting the class of 2022. They brought in the 14th best class in the nation.
This recruiting class is highlighted by five-star Yohan Traore, four-star Chance Westry, three-star Tre Donaldson, and transfer Johni Broome.
The Auburn basketball team is coming off one of their best seasons in program history, so it was essential for Coach Pearl to bring in an excellent recruiting class. Coach Pearl did that, which leads fans to believe that the sky is the limit for the Tigers in 2022.
Now that the class of 2022 recruiting is done, the coaching staff can turn their minds forward to the class of 2023.
On the 247 Sports recruiting page, the word "warm" next to a recruit's name shows that Auburn is one of their top schools.
Let's look at the recruits using 247 Sports' "cool/warm" rankings to indicate which players have a serious interest in Auburn.
Point Guard
Layden Blocker Four-Star from Wichita, Kansas
Aden Holloway Four-Star from La Porte, Indiana
Shooting Guard
Ja'Kobe Walter Five-Star from Branson, Missouri
Jelani Hamilton Four-Star from Austell, Georgia
Small Forward
Justin Edwards Five-Star from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Power Forward
Kwame Evans Jr. Five-Star from Montverde, Florida
Center
Gai Chol Three-Star from Decatur, Georgia
There is a lot of talent on this list which is very exciting if you are an Auburn fan.
Two of these players are top ten in the class which is just so impressive. This is a real testament to what Coach Pearl has done in his time on the Plains. Years ago, Auburn would have no shot with players like this, but the tides are turning thanks to the talented coaching staff.
Basketball recruiting will be fun to track as many of these players will head down to Auburn for visits in the near future.
Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!
Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter