Where Auburn signees and targets rank in the final version of the SI99

Auburn basketball currently has two top 40 players in the final SI99 rankings.

Despite Auburn losing two players to the NBA Draft this offseason, Bruce Pearl and his program are ready to reload and compete for the SEC championship next season.

Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler are both expected to be first-round picks in the NBA Draft so their departures from the program left a huge hole in the roster. Pearl responded by adding some top players in the SI99 and more could be on the way with visits happening next week.

They have filled those spots with talented incoming freshmen Chance Westry and Yohan Traore. The TIgers will use Traore for his size at either power forward or center to replace Smith or Kessler. Westry will be battling for a starting role at any spot from the one to the three depending on what Pearl thinks is lacking on the roster.

Also worth noting, Auburn target Julian Phillips will take an official visit this Monday. He makes this list as well.

Let's look at where these three players finished on the SI99 basketball rankings.

Yohan Traore © Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK SI99 Ranking: 15 The forward from Glendale, Arizona decommitted from LSU and Pearl and the Tigers we all over him. Chance Westry © Megan Mendoza/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK SI99 Ranking: 36 The combo guard has been committed to the Tigers for a long time and will compete for playing time this season. Julian Phillips © Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports SI99 Ranking: 20 The small forward is still undecided but will be on campus Monday on an official visit to the Auburn Tigers.

