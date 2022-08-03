Skip to main content

Auburn basketball target Amani Hansberry cuts list to five

Auburn is in the final five for power forward Amani Hansberry.

Three-star power forward Amani Hansberry cut his list of schools to five, which included Auburn. Hansberry is ranked as the 140th player in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports. He is six-foot-eight and weighs 225-pounds. This is an ideal frame for a forward in the SEC.

Auburn landed its first commitment of the 2023 class Aden Holloway just days ago, so it seems that the Tigers are starting to pick up momentum. 

The other four schools that Hansberry is considering are Miami, Penn State, Illinois, and Virginia Tech. 

One interesting aspect of the race for Hansberry is that he has visited those four schools but has never been to the Plains. He has said that he wants to get down to Auburn for a visit before he makes a final decision. 

Recently Hansberry was asked where he stood with each of his final five schools, and he had this to say about Auburn. "Coach Pearl is a very energetic and successful coach. He put six forwards in the league in the last few years and has had great team success."

This shows that recruits are starting to notice how much talent the Auburn basketball program sends to the league.

When it comes to Hansberry on the court, he just plays so much bigger than his frame. He is so strong that he can just move defenders out of his way even if they are taller than him. He can shoot the ball well, but he is best at collecting rebounds and finishing around the rim. 

Hansberry might not be the highest-ranked player, but if the Tigers could land him, Coach Pearl could develop him into a stud. 

Hansberry has not yet released a commitment date, but you can expect one in the coming months. 

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl talks with his team from the bench at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Alabama Crimson Tide at halftime 51-37.
