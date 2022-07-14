Skip to main content

Auburn basketball venue "Neville Arena" names a top ten atmosphere in college basketball

Over these last few years, Auburn basketball has gone from one of the worst programs in the nation to one of the best. 

Almost all of these thanks can be given to Coach Bruce Pearl. He came to the Plains hoping to build this program from the ground up and has done just that.

When Coach Pearl took the job at Auburn, the Tigers could barely even compete for four-star recruits. Now, the Tigers are bringing in a five-star almost every year. 

Auburn has had five players taken in the NBA Draft since 2020, which is a stat many Auburn fans would have never expected to hear ten years ago.

As the tides have turned with the basketball program, they have also turned in the fan attendance and engagement. Thanks to the program going from worst to first, getting a ticket to watch the Tigers play will cost you a pretty penny. 

Neville Arena has become one of the most feared places to play a basketball game because the stands are always full and the Auburn faithful are loud as can be. 

Neville Arena was recently ranked as a top ten basketball atmosphere which is a great accomplishment for this basketball program. The other exciting part of these rankings is that Auburn was the highest-ranked SEC team. The other SEC team to make the cut was Arkansas.

Thanks to Coach Pearl and all of the players that changed the Auburn basketball program, the Tigers are in a position to become one of the best programs in all of college basketball. 

Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl celebrates after the game at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide 100-81.
