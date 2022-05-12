Skip to main content
Auburn Basketball target Julian Phillips plans to commit May 12th

Final piece of the 2022 College Basketball recruiting class sets commitment date

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

 Julian Phillips is a 6'8, 200-pound power forward from Branson, Missouri. Phillips was previously committed to LSU, but after the firing of Will Wade, he reopened his commitment, much like recent Auburn signee Yohan Traore. Phillips can do it all on the basketball court, whether it be take it to the basket, shoot the three-ball, or play lockdown defense. He could play the three or four for this Auburn Basketball team that is looking to rebuild after a great season. 

Adding Phillips to the list of players already committed, like Traore, Chance Westry, and Johni Broome, could make this team an instant National Championship contender. Phillips' decision is down to five colleges and two professional teams. The colleges Phillips is interested in are Auburn, Tennessee, South Carolina, Southern California, and Florida State. The two professional teams he is interested in are Overtime Elite and G-League Ignite. It seems like the decision is really down to Auburn, Tennessee, and the G-League.  

Auburn was the front runner for a while, but the G-League is making a late push and had picked up some steam. Coach Pearl and the staff will look to push as hard as they can these next few hours to hopefully get Phillips on the Plains. 

There has not been a time set for the commitment yet, but we know it will be coming sometime on May 12th. Hopefully, Phillips will bring his talent to Auburn, making him the second-highest-rated recruit in program history behind only Jabari Smith. 

Apr 2, 2022; Fort Myers, FL, USA; Link Academy Lions forward Julian Phillips (5) dribbles the ball around Montverde Academy Eagles forward Malik Reneau (14) during the first half at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
