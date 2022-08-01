What to watch for in Auburn basketball’s first game in Israel

The Auburn Basketball team has arrived in Israel and has practiced in preparation for their game against the U-20 Israel National team on Tuesday at 12:00 CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network with Jay Bilas and Roxy Bernstein who have accompanied the team to Israel. Bruce Pearl has plans to play as many players as possible and to experiment with different lineups. This being said, we could get a sneak peek at Auburn’s starting lineup for this season.

Who starts at point guard?

Zep Jasper started at the point last year, while Wendell Green played more minutes and finished games. Green is largely seen as the better player and most seem to think he will take over the starting role this year. Whether Green or Jasper start both players project to see a lot of minutes this season.

How good is Chance Westry?

Fans are expecting big things from standout transfer Johni Broome and five-star Yohan Traore, but what can we expect from top 40 recruit Westry? Westry is a natural wing but played a lot of point and shooting guard in high school. His shot-making and offense could be exactly what the Tigers were missing last year.

Have the guards taken a step forward?

Auburn was plagued by sometimes great but inconsistent guard play. Ball movement and composure were issues that maturity and time could fix. Do the guards facilitate well and exhibit confidence?

Will the team be on the same page offensively?

Last year’s team was a defensive juggernaut but held back at times by confusion and bad decision-making on offense. Who appears to be the leaders offensively? Does Green lead the way or do the talents of Broome and Traore dominate the game?

Lastly, is Allen Flanigan back to his old self? The small forward position was a weakness for Auburn last season as Allen Flanigan struggled following his return from an Achilles injury. If Flanigan could get back to his previous form this Auburn team could be dangerous.

Following the game Tuesday the team will play Sunday and Monday as they prepare for the season that will officially get underway in November.

