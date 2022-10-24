Auburn PG Wendell Green Jr. on Bob Cousy Award Watch List

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – For the second-straight year, Auburn junior guard Wendell Green Jr. (Detroit, Mich.) has been selected to the Bob Cousy Award Watch List, which recognizes the top point guard in Division I men’s college basketball, as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Monday.

Green Jr. is Auburn’s top returning scorer and playmaker averaging 12.0 points and 5.4 assists per game last season. He dished out a team-leading 172 assists – the eighth most in a single season in program history. Green Jr. also led the Southeastern Conference in plus-minus during the regular season.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting, presented by Dell Technologies, in each of the three rounds starting on Oct. 28. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2023 Bob Cousy Award will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February to just 5. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2023 Bob Cousy Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Jerry West Award (Shooting Guard), Julius Erving Award (Small Forward), Karl Malone (Power Forward) and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award (Center), in addition to the Women’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Bob Cousy Award include Collin Gillespie, Villanova (2022), Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois (2021), Ja Morant, Murray State (2019), Jalen Brunson, Villanova (2018), Trey Burke, Michigan (2013), Kendall Marshall, North Carolina (2012), Kemba Walker, Connecticut (2011) and Jameer Nelson, St. Joseph’s (2004).

For more information on the 2023 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award and the latest updates, visit hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #CousyAward on Twitter and Instagram.

