Auburn Captain Says Goodbye After Five Seasons
Head coach Bruce Pearl has had a rough start to the offseason. After losing in the Final Four, the Tigers have lost their entire rotation. Among them is the team’s captain Dylan Cardwell. He is the only departing player that has played his entire collegiate career with the Auburn Tigers. He spent five years with the program.
“Thank Jesus Christ for Auburn University and all that it is! Best five years of my life. Auburn will forever be home!” Cardwell said in his post on X.
Cardwell’s references to God seem to emulate Auburn head Bruce Pearl's iconic ‘Call God’ courtside interview during the middle of the season. It not only set the tone for the rest of the season, but showed the chemistry the team had as it made another deep run to the Final Four.
The 6-foot-11, 255-pound graduate student never particularly blew anyone away with his stats. He never was above 5.3 points (2024), 5.1 rebounds (2025) and 1.6 assists (2025) per game in his entire collegiate career.
Where Cardwell does make a difference is his defense. Cardwell is the school-record holder for most blocks made in a SEC Tournament in the SEC Tournament with 11. He also ranks fifth all-time among Tigers in career blocked shots with 158. On top of that, Cardwell is incredibly resilient. He has played in 128 games, which is tied-seventh all-time for Auburn.
Cardwell isn’t expected to be drafted, but if he wants to continue at the next level, there might be some takers overseas. Cardwell could likely be successful in Europe due to his physicality. Players like Luka Dončić and Nikola Jokić both followed that route before jumping to the NBA.