Auburn to Face Top-15 Opponent in Day 3 of Players Era Festival
Fresh off an embarrassing loss to No. 7 Michigan on Tuesday night, the Auburn Tigers will face yet another top-25 opponent on day three of the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas.
The Tigers are set to play No. 15 St. John’s on Wednesday, Nov. 27, with tipoff slated for 7 p.m. CST, per Auburn Basketball on X.
Auburn will try to bounce back from an extremely underwhelming showing against Michigan, dropping its second game of the tournament with an abysmal 102-72 loss to the Wolverines. The Tigers defeated Oregon 84-73 on Monday to open the Players Era Festival, making them 1-1 after two days of action.
St. John’s also stands at 1-1 after losing to No. 15 Iowa State 83-82 on Monday and defeating Baylor handily, 96-81.
The matchups on the third day of the Festival is based on win-loss record, points differential, total points scored, and total points allowed, meaning most teams didn’t know what team they were scheduled to play in their final game until late Tuesday night.
Auburn will have a golden opportunity to show that the disaster that transpired versus Michigan was just a one-off against a solid St. John’s team, which sits at 4-2 with its only losses coming to Alabama earlier this season and Baylor, of course.
The Johnnies boast a plethora of contributing pieces who could all make an impact at any given time, including their leading scorer Bryce Hopkins, a 6-foot-7 forward who averages 15.6 points per game. Senior guard Oziyah Sellers had his best outing of the year against Baylor on Tuesday, posting 22 points on 6-of-11 from the field and 5-of-7 from behind the arc.
St. John’s bigs aren’t as towering and daunting as Michigan’s, but they could still present some physicality issues among Auburn’s frontline. The Tigers’ size and length struggled heavily against the Wolverines and their loaded frontcourt, and KeShawn Murphy and Filip Jovic will have their hands full once again on Wednesday with Hopkins and 6-foot-9 forward Zuby Ejiofor.
Auburn and St. John’s will tip off at 7 p.m. CST tonight inside Michelob ULTRA Arena for the Tigers’ last matchup of their stint at the Players Era Festival this week.