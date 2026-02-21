Auburn Falling in Latest Bracketology Projections Ahead of Kentucky Game

The Auburn Tigers are riding a five-game losing streak heading into Saturday’s clash with the Kentucky Wildcats, and they need a win more than, arguably, anyone in the nation right now.

Auburn seemed to be almost a lock to secure an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament just a few weeks ago when it had won four consecutive games, but recent struggles by first-year head coach Steven Pearl and company have caused them to enter potential bubble conversations.

The Tigers fell to Mississippi State on Wednesday in heartwrenching fashion, as they overcame an 18-point deficit to take a seven-point lead with about four minutes to play. However, the Bulldogs managed to hang on to win 91-85, with Auburn completely collapsing on both ends of the floor.

Pearl has labeled this game as one that Auburn must win to keep its tournament hopes alive, claiming that the Tigers’ season is ‘on the line’ against the Wildcats on Saturday in Neville Arena.

Let’s take a look at a few different bracketology predictions from various media outlets and analyze where Auburn ranks in each of them.

ESPN: No. 10 seed

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi has Auburn listed as a No. 10 seed in his most recent Feb. 20 projection, moving the Tigers down two seed lines from his last projection. The immediate field featured a first-round matchup vs. No. 7 Villanova, paired with a potential second-round matchup against either No. 2 Purdue or No. 15 Merrimack in the West Region.

“Both teams are going in the wrong direction, with Auburn the most at risk,” Lunardi wrote on the Auburn-Kentucky matchup.

CBS Sports: First Four Out

The Tigers are listed as one of the First Four Out in CBS Sports’ bracketology, also released on Friday morning. Auburn joins VCU, California, and Ohio State as the other teams just left out of the field.

Just a few weeks ago, CBS Sports featured Auburn on the 7-line, but recent struggles have obviously hurt Auburn.

USA Today: No. 10 seed

Auburn made the field of 68 in USA Today’s NCAA tournament projection, and similar to ESPN’s Lunardi, the Tigers are listed as a No. 10 seed, slated to face No. 7 Villanova in the opening round. Playing in the Midwest Region, No. 2 Iowa State and No. 15 Portland State would play the Tigers in the round of 32 if they were to beat Villanova.

FOX Sports: First Four Out

FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy released his own latest tournament projection, and he has Auburn in the First Four Out, joining TCU, UCLA, and San Diego State. The bracket featured New Mexico, VCU, Santa Clara, and Ohio State as the Last Four In the field.

Auburn faces Kentucky on its home floor Saturday night inside the Jungle to kick off its final five games of the regular season, and the Tigers’ sense of urgency should be at an all-time high.

The Tigers likely need to go 4-1 against Kentucky, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, LSU, and Alabama to end the year to feel confident about their standing come Selection Sunday. Any worse than that, however, could spell discomfort for Auburn when the time comes to reveal its postseason fate.