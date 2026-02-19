Former NFL Player Will Step in for Ernie Johnson As Studio Host at Start of NCAA Tournament

Ernie Johnson is best known as the host of the Turner-produced Inside the NBA, which now airs on ESPN. He’s also been a staple of March Madness coverage, serving as studio host since 2011.

This year, Johnson will be on hand for the Final Four and national championship game, but as his NBA duties with ESPN ramp up after the league’s All-Star break, he won’t be present through the first two weekends of NCAA tournament play. In his stead, CBS has tabbed Nate Burleson, a former NFL wide receiver-turned-rising media star to anchor studio coverage.

Burleson will share those duties with Adam Zucker, while Adam Lefkoe will serve as host for the tournament’s secondary studio show.

The move was announced on CBS Mornings, with Burleson declaring his love for the Big Dance.

"It's the first sport I fell in love with…there's no better platform and time of the year than March Madness."

“Shoutout to Ernie, the legend, I’ll just be keeping his seat warm. He’s going to return for the Final Four,” Burleson said, before diving into his basketball bona fides.

“It’s the first sport I fell in love with. The first sport I learned how to play. As everybody knows, my brother [Pistons assistant Kevin Burleson] coaches in the NBA. So basketball, the sport is near and dear to myself and my family, and I’ve been itching to contribute to basketball coverage under the CBS Sports umbrella, and finally I get to do that. … And there’s no better platform or time of the year than March Madness.”

Johnson’s primary show, Inside the NBA, is in its first year airing on ESPN and has done so with a fairly sporadic schedule . After just four shows between December and January, the show has ramped up through February and will be more frequent in March as the NBA season comes down the home stretch.

As a result, Johnson is taking a step back from college hoops and Burleson adds another line to his ever-expanding résumé.

