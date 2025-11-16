Auburn Falls Short in Bout with Top-Ranked Houston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The 22nd-ranked Auburn Tigers fell to the top-ranked Houston Cougars 73-72 in a physical defensive matchup, despite a late rally from Auburn.
Tahaad Pettiford has finally exploded back onto the scene, coming out and scoring immediately. Pettiford has had a slow start to the season, but he is seemingly getting back to his old self against the best competition in the country. Pettiford finished with 15 points, one rebound, and one assist.
The story of the game from Auburn is free throws. Auburn went 21-of-33 from the free-throw line in what ended up being a one-point loss.
The first half was very back and forth, with the halftime score tied at 39-39. Auburn was unable to guard Houston freshman guard Kingston Flemings. At halftime, Flemings had 18 points, three rebounds, and three assists, whilst shooting 6-9 from the field. Flemings finished with 22 points.
Auburn was able to hang with Houston on the glass, despite Houston being one of the best in the country at grabbing rebounds. The Tigers actually led in rebounding by a 2-point margin at halftime, but finished with a -3 rebounding margin.
Coming out of halftime, Elyjah Freeman decided to tell everyone hello with a poster over two Houston defenders, which gave Auburn some momentum coming out of halftime.
Houston often sent double teams to whoever was handling the ball, forcing Auburn to play a different game than it used to. Swinging passes all over the court, Houston intercepted quite a few of them. Auburn finished with eight turnovers.
Keyshawn Hall exited the game with 4:14 left in the game with a lower leg injury after hitting two free throws. Before he exited, he had 20 points, 11 rebounds, and one assist. Hall went to the locker room but came back out to sit with his team on the bench, and was visibly upset about the injury.
The momentum swung back and forth all game long, with Houston getting the final push needed after Hall’s injury. Free-throw shooting is what hurt the Tigers the most today. Something that can be worked on and improved in practice.
The Tigers also shot 39% from the field, not a winning recipe in basketball. Steven Pearl falls to 0-1 in his coaching career against ranked teams.
Although the Tigers lost this matchup, Auburn proved that it can compete with the best of the best in the country. Auburn will now have to turn the page and prepare for Jackson State this Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.