Auburn Forward joins Cleveland Cavaliers on Exhibit-10 Contract
Days after the 2025 NBA Draft, former Auburn Tigers forward Chaney Johnson has reportedly signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to the Field of 68's Vince Wolfram.
Johnson spent two seasons at Auburn, averaging 9.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season while helping the Tigers reach the Final Four. During his first season with the Tigers, he averaged 4.7 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.
The 6-foot-7 and 220-pound forward has made significant strides from the previous season, nearing doubling his scoring average while handling more offensive responsibilities off the bench.
Before transferring to Auburn, Johnson spent three seasons at the University of Alabama-Huntsville, where he was named the Gulf South Conference Player of the Year during the 2022-2023 season. That year, he averaged 15.9 points and 6.6 rebounds per game. Throughout his time with the Chargers, Johnson was a two-time All-Gulf South Conference First Team selection.
After reportedly adding 25 pounds over the offseason, Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl praised Johnson’s work ethic.
“Chaney Johnson is my hardest worker. Nobody on this team would argue it,” said Pearl. “Whether it’s developing his body, working on his jump shot, doing all the different things.”
An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year minimum salary contract that can be converted to a two-way deal ahead of the season.
Johnson will likely participate in the Cavaliers’ Summer League program, which will give him the opportunity to further showcase his ability to the team's coaching staff and front office.