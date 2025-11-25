Key Takeaways from Auburn's Win over Oregon
On Monday night, No. 21 Auburn basketball improved to 5-1 with a win over the Oregon Ducks, 84-73. It was the first game of the Players Era Championship tournament for the Tigers, who’ll take on the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines tomorrow.
Here’s a look at some key takeaways the Tigers can carry throughout this tournament and beyond.
Pettiford’s Prowess Persists
There was significant talk about Tahaad Pettiford’s production thus far in his sophomore season, as, throughout the Tigers’ first few games, he seemed to be regressing from his freshman season. Pettiford’s season high before the Oregon game was 15 points, and though his shooting percentages were decent, “Big Game Haad” had yet to really show up this season.
That changed against Oregon, as Pettiford dazzled with 24 points, four rebounds and four assists on 50 percent shooting. He seemed to play with a newfound energy and aggression that, though leading to him fouling out, changed the momentum of the game for the Tigers.
Pettiford’s production came in spite of Keyshawn Hall’s inclusion on the roster, as though many expected Hall to take over the game as he’s made a habit of, Pettiford found himself to be the leading scorer for this matchup.
Mini but Mighty
Though Auburn is a much smaller team than Oregon by average height, and was dominated in rebounds, 46-34, the team still managed to put together impressive production in the paint. The Tigers managed 38 paint points compared to the Ducks’ 24, though they were edged out in second-chance points, 22-16.
Despite the height disadvantage, the Tigers boasted three blocks to Oregon’s one, including an impressive block by Pettiford on Takai Simpkins, who is four inches taller.
The Tigers made up for their rebounding woes with an impressive 12 steals and 18 forced turnovers, while the Ducks were only able to steal three possessions and force seven turnovers. If the Tigers can keep up this level of defense despite height disadvantages, they’ll be well poised to challenge just about any team that gets in their way.
Improving Free Throws
Free throws have been a substantial talking point for the Tigers this season, as Auburn has struggled immensely to capitalize at the charity stripe. Many argue it’s what cost Auburn the win over No. 1 Houston just last week, and head coach Steven Pearl and company have clearly been focusing on them in practice.
The Tigers went 19-for-23 (83 percent) on free throws against Oregon. Of course, the Tigers would like for that number to improve, but it’s still leaps and bounds better than the 64 percent the team shot against Houston.
Among the Tigers who shot more than a single free throw, Hall, as usual, made all six of his free throws. Pettiford was 5-for-6, Elyjah Freeman was 3-for-4, and Sebastian Williams-Adams went 4-for-6.
The Tigers will have a quick turnaround for their upcoming matchup, as they’ll play the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday, just one day after their matchup with Oregon. The game will be played at 7:30 p.m. CST and broadcast on TNT.