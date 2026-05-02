Auburn F Keyshawn Hall Invited to AWS NBA Draft Combine 2026

The Auburn Tigers have sent quite a few players to the NBA over the last few years, and Keyshawn Hall is looking to add his name to that list. On Friday, it was announced that Hall had received an NBA Combine invitation, which will be Hall’s first major step towards a potential professional career.

Hall was one of 76 players invited to this year’s combine, and the only Tiger represented on the list. Notably, KeShawn Murphy, who did not participate in the Tigers’ run to an NIT title and is the only other graduating starter, did not make the list.

The NBA Combine is scheduled for May 10-17 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

Got the invite 📫 pic.twitter.com/7HVykLB6ep — Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) May 1, 2026

Hall played four seasons for four different teams, and the final stop of his collegiate career was the Plains. Before, he played at UNLV, George Mason and UCF, where he averaged 5.4, 16.6 and 18.8 points per game, respectively.

Hall finished his collegiate career as a 2026 All-SEC Third-Teamer, as well as with a spot on the NIT All-Tournament team, and his efforts for the season have also etched his name into Auburn history books.

Throughout his year at Auburn, Hall set a single-season record for most free throws made in a single season (228), as well as ranking fifth in the Tigers’ all-time single-season scoring with 694 points. He also managed a career-high 254 total rebounds, including 63 offensive rebounds and 191 defensive rebounds.

Hall, despite stellar production throughout Auburn’s season, has not received much draft buzz since the end of the NIT, but an NBA team is still quite likely to scoop him up, at the very least with a two-way contract.

Hall currently ranks as ESPN's No. 79 overall prospect in this year's draft class and went undrafted in Jeremy Woo's latest mock draft.

If Hall finds his way to the NBA or the G-League, it will mark the second-straight year in which the Tigers have produced NBA talent, though last year’s squad had it in spades. Former Tiger sharpshooters Miles Kelly and Denver Jones have found homes on G-League rosters, while Dylan Cardwell recently inked a full-time NBA deal with the Kings.

Since Hall has not received a lot of NBA attention for his efforts, the Combine will be a fantastic opportunity for him to show NBA scouts and GMs exactly what he can do. If he can make a good impression, we may well soon see yet another Tiger making steps towards the biggest stage in basketball.

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