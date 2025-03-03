Auburn Legend Makes Questionable Suggestion for Final Games of Season
The Auburn Tigers’ blowout win against the Kentucky Wildcats clinched a share of the SEC regular-season championship. However on the bus later that night, the Tigers learned they won the conference outright as the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers beat the No. 6 Alabama Crimson on a buzzer-beater three by Jahmai Mashack.
The bus erupted into celebration.
With the regular season conference title locked up, it only bolstered what Auburn legend and Basketball hall of famer Charles Barkley said the team should do. Barkley suggested that the best team in the country, a team full of upperclassmen who don't have any years of eligibility remaining, should tank in the SEC Tournament to rest up for the NCAA Tournament, according to AL.com.
However, Barkley’s mentality is one of an NBA player. The Auburn Tigers have just two games left in the regular season before heading to Nashville, Tenn. for the SEC Tournament. Those two games include a road trip to College Station, Texas, where the Tigers will face the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies are coming off a College GameDay loss to the No. 3 Florida Gators in Gainesville, Fla.
Barkley’s argument is that the Tigers should rest and manage their minutes. However, neither the players nor head coach Bruce Pearl appear to be doing that.
It’s understandable why Barkley thinks this way. Just a year ago, Alabama was a top team that was knocked out by a subpar Florida Gators early in the 2024 SEC tournament. With the extra days off, the Crimson Tide were able to make a deep run all the way to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament.
Even though Auburn was upset in the first round last season, that's not an excuse to not go all out and win the conference tournament.
With the one-seed secured in the SEC tournament, the Tigers will have one less game to play already. However, they still have to play games against the Aggies and Crimson Tide, both of whom are ranked. The Aggies are currently No. 12, while the Crimson Tide is No. 6.
The SEC Tournament will take place in Nashville, Tenn. from Mar. 12-16. With only two games left and a “first-round bye”, the Tigers should have plenty of rest to be successful in both tournaments.