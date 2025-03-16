Auburn Locks Down Top Seed of NCAA Tournament
The Auburn Tigers are officially the top seed of the NCAA Tournament. They achieve this feat for the first time in program history.
A slow finish to the season was no issue. Their resume spoke volumes regardless.
They will start off exactly where the projections have had them for weeks. They’ll start off in the South Region (Atlanta) in Lexington, Ky. and will take on the winner of the First Four Matchup between Alabama State and Saint Francis.
Auburn finished their top-seed season with a 28-5 and a 15-3 record in SEC play. They secured the SEC Regular Season title and won a game in the conference tournament. They beat Ole Miss in the quarterfinal 62-57.
They finished as the second-best team in the country according to the NET with a 16-5 record against Quad 1 teams. Auburn went undefeated against teams in the other three quads.
In the final AP Poll before the tournament selection, Auburn was ranked No. 3 in the country and received four first-place votes. Four the previous two months before that, Auburn was the No. 1 team in the country and was the consensus top team for a good chunk of that time.
The First Four matchups will take place between March 18 and March 19. The Round of 64 and Round of 32 games taking place in Lexington, Ky., will be held between March 20 and March 22.
Should Auburn reach the Final Four, they will head to San Santonio, Texas, for that game April 5 with the championship game taking place April 7.