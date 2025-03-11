Auburn Loss to Alabama May Only Be Start for Two Teams
The Auburn Tigers recently suffered a difficult loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide - losing 93-91 in overtime. The loss cost them in the latest AP Poll. The Tigers dropped from No. 1 to No. 3, a spot they had held for the last eight weeks. The Crimson Tide moved up from No. 7 to the No. 5 spot for their win against the Tigers. The losses against the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Gators in the two previous games kept them from jumping any further.
With college basketball heading into the postseason, there still may be one if not two more chances for the Tigers and the Crimson Tide to face each other again. The first of these and much more likely is in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers as the one-seed may not have the easiest of roads, but it might be preferred compared to the other side of the bracket. The Crimson Tide are the three-seed and will have to go through the more difficult half. If the Tigers and the Crimson Tide were to face off in the SEC Tournament, they would play in the championship game.
However, before they get there, they will have some difficult opponents. Auburn’s most difficult opponent would be Tennessee or the Texas A&M Aggies. The Aggies are one of the four teams that managed to beat the Tigers this season. For the Crimson Tide, they will have to go through the Kentucky Wildcats and then the Gators before facing Auburn.
There is also a slim chance they face off in the NCAA Tournament. Currently, the Tigers will be the one-seed in the South region. At the same time, the Crimson Tide will be the two-seed in the Midwest region. If this projection continues to stay the same, the only way these teams could meet again would be in the National Championship in San Antonio, Texas, in the Alamodome. While this is a lot of what-ifs, it is something that could happen.
For now, the Tigers and the Crimson Tide will have to worry about the quarterfinal matchups, whichever teams that will be as they both have double byes in the SEC Tournament.