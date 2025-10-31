Auburn Newcomer 'More Comfortable,' Shines in Final Preseason Game vs. Memphis
The Auburn Tigers took down Memphis, 100-71, in dominating fashion Thursday night at State Farm Arena in a game that featured a plethora of strong showings from multiple players.
One of the more impressive performances in Atlanta came from forward Filip Jovic, who formerly played in Serbia’s top professional basketball league before making his way to the Plans.
Jovic posted 11 points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in the win, a solid improvement from his five points and three rebounds in Auburn’s first exhibition loss to Oklahoma State on Oct. 15.
Head coach Steven Pearl discussed Jovic’s development after the game, as well as the process of becoming more acclimated to the American style of play and competition.
“Every week, he's just gotten better and more comfortable,” Pearl said in the postgame press conference.” And, you know, you saw how quick he is when he put the ball on the floor. A couple of times, he just drove right by their bigs and put one guy on a poster, and then he got to the foul line eight times, made seventh grade from the foul line.”
His impact was felt beyond the stat sheet in his second game in the orange and blue, creating havoc on the defensive end and staying active on the glass throughout all 40 minutes. He finished the game with a plus-24 rating in the plus-minus metric, meaning the Tigers outscored Memphis by 24 points while Jovic was on the floor.
Jovic recorded just three rebounds, but it seemed as if he made his presence known after every missed shot by both Auburn and Memphis. As Pearl mentioned earlier this week, Jovic gets his paws on almost every rebound, but he just has to learn how to come down with it.
Pearl also mentioned how Jovic drew five fouls, which he said was the most of any Tiger. And not only did he get to the foul line, he also managed to capitalize, going 7-of-8 from the charity stripe.
“When he uses his speed and his quickness to his advantage, he's really effective. I thought he did a really good job of really playing to his strength,” Pearl said. “So every week he's gotten more comfortable, and I think he'll continue to do so. So obviously, proud of him to see some results.”
“I thought he was very aggressive, very active. He just moves so well defensively, he does a good job of getting vertical at the rim without fouling,” Pearl added. “So just does so many little things that are really hard to coach and hard to teach, just naturally. He just kind of understands where to be on the floor at all times.”
Jovic played both the four and the five on Thursday, with center KeShawn Murphy playing limited minutes due to a knee injury that he suffered against Oklahoma State. He played 19 minutes, but despite his smaller size at 6-foot-8, he held his own against Memphis’ Aaron Bradshaw, who is five inches taller than Jovic at 7-foot-1. Bradshaw totaled 10 points, but just one rebound and boasted a minus-9 plus-minus rating.
His teammates are also noticing the positive influence he made in their blowout win on Thursday, as senior Keyshawn Hall seems to admire his work ethic and attention to detail in multiple aspects of the game.
“Filip is a dog. He doesn’t talk, he doesn’t complain, he just goes out there and plays hard,” Hall said. “He's somebody that you want on your team but you hate going against. He does anything to impact winning.”
“He can do a lot of different things, especially when he's getting more comfortable. He's very versatile – he’s playing the four and the five, he’s not just playing five,” Hall continued. “So he's very versatile. He's a smaller big, but he's physical, so he's boxing out, he’s doing a bunch of the little things that you can't teach.”
After a promising performance, Jovic will likely start at the four spot on Monday for Auburn’s regular-season opener against Bethune-Cookman, with Murphy expected to start at center.