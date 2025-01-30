Auburn Receives Updated Tournament Matchups in Latest Bracketology
The Auburn Tigers have received an update for their potential matchups in March Madness.
To clarify, Auburn is still the top team in the bracket and is still projected to be the No. 1 seed in the South Region, starting off in Lexington, Ky. It’s specifically who they are playing that’s switched up.
For ESPN’s Bracketology, Auburn is now predicted to play the winner of American and Morehead State in the first four. Previously, it had been the winner of Howard and Morehead State.
Bleacher Report also has Auburn taking on the winner of a matchup featuring American. However, the Eagles will take on Long Island to determine who faces the Tigers.
Morehead State, meanwhile, is battling it out with Nebraska-Omaha to face a different No. 1 seed in Duke.
At this point, it would take something seismic for Auburn to lose its grip on this spot.
“No changes to the top six from one week ago, unless you want to count ‘Auburn's resume improving to the point where it feels like the Tigers are virtually locked into a No. 1 seed’ as a change,” Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller wrote.
With the tight win over Tennessee, Auburn now has an absurd 11 quad wins in 12 matchups this season. There’s still plenty of time for them to tack more on.
According to Bleacher Report, the only other school with six or more Quad 1 wins is Oregon. The Ducks are 8-2 in those matchups.
These dominant metrics elevated the Tigers to being ranked unanimously No. 1 in both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll.