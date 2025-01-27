Auburn Remains Atop College Basketball World in Latest AP Top 25
The Auburn Tigers are once again the unanimous No. 1 team in the country in the latest AP Top 25. Along with holding steady in the AP Poll, Auburn won over the remaining hold out in the Coaches Poll to be unanimous there as well.
Auburn played just one game last week, but it was a high-value value bout. On Saturday, they faced off against No. 6 Tennessee. They narrowly edged out the Volunteers 53-51.
The difference-maker there was none other than forward Johni Broome, who made his return to the hardwood after missing nearly two weeks with an ankle injury. He posted 16 points and 13 rebounds, picking up right where he left off.
Entering the week, the Tigers sit at 18-1 overall and 6-0 in SEC play. They have a winning streak of 11 games, nearly quadruple the length of the next-best in the conference. No. 5 Florida and No. 4 Alabama have both won their last three.
With their record, they remain the only one-loss team in the Top 25. Only four others have just two losses. Unsurprisingly, they’re all in the top seven in the rankings.
Auburn remains the top team in the latest Bracketology. They’re still projected to take on the winner of Moorehead State and Howard in the South Region of the Tournament bracket in Lexington, Ky.
The Tigers will play two games this upcoming week. The first is unranked LSU and No. 23 Ole Miss.
LSU had a strong 11-2 start to the season but has sputtered out since the start of conference play. They’re 1-5 on the SEC slate with only conference opponents the rest of the way.
The Rebels are on a three-game losing skid after winning their first four conference games. However, the game is in Oxford, where they are 9-1 on the year. Auburn will have to and buck the trend to keep on rolling this week.