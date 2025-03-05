Auburn's Rivalry Game with Alabama is Anything but Meaningless
The No. 1 Auburn Tigers conclude their regular season having already won the SEC Championship and with a chance to set the school record for conference wins (16). If they’re going to do that, they’ll need to pull the double on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. CT in Auburn, having already beaten them in Tuscaloosa.
Without a doubt, a season sweep of Alabama places Auburn in rarefied air and starts a new discussion. Does an Auburn win change state dynamics?
Ask a college sports fan about the state of Alabama, without a doubt, it’s the Crimson Tide they’re going to say first. Yet this Saturday, Auburn can change that narrative while simultaneously getting ready for the postseason.
Auburn clinched the regular season SEC Championship and a No. 1 seed in the conference tournament with two games to play. They predictably sleepwalked through an 83-72 loss to Texas A&M on the road on Tuesday night. That shouldn’t be a problem against Alabama.
Saturday's game means more.
Historical Relevance
Since 1949, the Tide own a 97-69 record against the Tigers. The Tide enjoyed a reign of dominance between February 27, 1988 to February 14, 1996 that saw Auburn win just three times.
Despite Auburn’s emergence as a basketball power under Pearl, they still have just a 6-5 record against Alabama in the five-plus seasons. With a win, Auburn will have three straight over Alabama, something they haven’t done since 2010.
At the same time, the Crimson Tide is playing for more than just pride. If they want to stand any chance of getting a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, they need a win over Auburn, making them exceedingly dangerous and capable of the upset.
Grease the Wheels
Entering the game, Alabama dropped three of the past five games. Before Alabama can turn their focus on Auburn, the No. 5 Florida Gators stand in the way on Wednesday night. With a Tuesday night game, Auburn gets an extra day to prepare, and an extra day to get starting point guard Denver Jones healthy.
Overview
Auburn doesn't necessarily need to win Saturday's game. The SEC Tournament will weigh more on earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament than Saturday’s result. However, they want to win it. They want to make history at Auburn, and they want to beat Alabama.
Making Alabama sit at the metaphorical kids' table would serve as a shifting in the dynamic.