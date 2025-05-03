Auburn’s Broome, Pettiford Receive Invites to 2025 NBA Draft Combine
The Auburn Tigers have two players from its 2024-25 Final Four squad receive invites to the upcoming NBA Draft Combine in forward/center Johni Broome and guard Tahaad Pettiford, the league revealed Saturday.
Broome and Pettiford make up two of the 75 players that received invites to the combine, which will take place in Chicago in Wintrust Arena and the Mariott Marquis from May 11-18.
This is the third and final time that Broome has participated in the draft process and second overall that he participates in the combine. After receiving an invite to the 2024 combine following a strong showing at the 2024 NBA G League Elite Camp, he chose to return to Auburn Tigers and play one more season.
Broome finished this past season averaging 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.1 blocks per game, finishing second in the Naismith College Player of the Year results to Duke’s Cooper Flagg.
For Pettiford, he is still evaluating whether or not he will remain in the draft after declaring while retaining his collegiate eligibility.
Pettiford averaged 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and three assists over just 22.9 minutes per game in his freshman campaign as Auburn's sixth man. Pettiford, who would likely start next season should he return to Auburn, will have until Wednesday, May 28 to withdraw from the draft while retaining his eligibility.
While the Tigers have found players to fill the hole left by Broome through the transfer portal, including Mississippi State transfer KeShawn Murphy, it does appear that head coach Bruce Pearl is expecting Pettiford to be part of the Tigers’ future plans, especially after losing Chad Baker-Mazara to the portal.
Should Pettiford return, Auburn could have a strong case to make another run to the Final Four. Should he leave, the Tigers could be in a difficult position with a largely new for the 2025-26 season.