Auburn Finds Broome's Replacement in Transfer Portal
The Auburn Tigers have found Johni Broome's replacement.
Mississippi State star forward KeShawn Murphy on Tuesday committed to the Tigers, according to On3's Joe Tipton. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
Murphy (6-10) shined for the Bulldogs over his four seasons with the program, especially last year after setting career-high averages in points (11.7), rebounds (7.4) and blocks (1.1) per game. He ranked in the top five in the SEC in rebounding rate and in 2-point field goals made and was No. 6 in the league in overall player efficiency rating.
Originally a prospect out of Birmingham, Alabama, Bruce Pearl and the Tigers were involved in his original recruitment back in 2021. After the Tigers' 22-point win over Mississippi State in January, Pearl spoke on the growth he's seen from his former target.
"KeShawn Murphy's a great story, I think, in the sense that, went to Mississippi State, and we liked him a lot. Knew he was going to be a really good player," he said. "But was patient, and has been there now three years. Kind of reminds me a little of Jaylin Williams. Played some early, saw signs, now he's a terrific player."
Murphy is the second transfer to join Auburn this offseason after UCF forward Keyshawn Hall previously committed to the Tigers. Auburn also added JUCO small forward Abdul Bashir to the team, but they are expected to add another big with Dylan Cardwell out of eligibility.
Additionally, guard Tahaad Pettiford has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft but has retained his collegiate eligibility after not signing with an agent.