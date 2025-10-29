Auburn's Pettiford Named to Bob Cousy Award Watch List

Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn 6-1 PG, 20 y/o

-Dangerous handle, shiftiness, speed for advantage/shot creation

-Confident skilled shotmaker, 63 made pullups with important floater touch (18-35) for an undersized ball-handler

-Score first but will create for others, make basic necessary… pic.twitter.com/u0zgV2S5xg