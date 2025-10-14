Where the Auburn Tigers Rank in Preseason Basketball AP Poll
The Auburn Tigers are gearing up to officially tip off the 2025-26 campaign in just a few weeks, and the national media seems to yield respect for them.
The preseason AP Poll was released late Monday morning, and Auburn found itself cracking the list at No. 20. The Tigers were also picked to finish sixth in the SEC by local and national media.
Auburn stands as one of six SEC teams featured in the Top 25, joining No. 3 Florida, No. 9 Kentucky, No. 14 Arkansas, No. 15 Alabama, and No. 18 Tennessee.
The Tigers will have an entirely new look this season, as Steven Pearl takes the reins and enters his first year as head coach, and Auburn brings in 10 players from the transfer portal and high school ranks.
Former head coach Bruce Pearl announced his retirement a few weeks ago, and while it may have seemed unexpected and abrupt to some, it was actually somewhat of a smart decision to step down just a short time before the start of the season.
His actions on the recruiting trail and in the portal set his successor, Steven Pearl, up for success, assembling a talented roster and ensuring the Tigers are in position for another strong season.
Although the season is under a month away, Steven Pearl already has his first win of his tenure: retaining this roster.
Expected standout players like Tahaad Pettiford, a 2025-26 preseason All-SEC First-Teamer, and UCF transfer Keyshawn Hall both stayed, and not a single one hit the portal after the change in leadership. Pearl deserves praise for that accomplishment, considering how hard it is to maintain a locker room when the coach who recruited them retires.
The next test lies in the Tigers’ brutal nonconference schedule awaiting them, which could even be more difficult than last season’s historically tough nonconference slate. Auburn faces No. 1 Purdue, No. 2 Houston, No. 7 Michigan, No. 13 Arizona, No. 26 NC State, No. 27 Oregon, and potentially another top team on the final day of the Las Vegas Players Era Festival.
All in all, the Tigers have plenty of battles ahead of them in the next few months. However, those are also opportunities for Auburn to expose itself, reveal weaknesses, and ultimately build toward the weekly grind that is conference play. If their new squad can mesh in a relatively quick manner, Pearl and company could very well find themselves in a solid spot heading into March – even with a brand new roster.
The Tigers will take on Oklahoma State in Birmingham, Ala., in the Ballin’ in Boutwell exhibition on Wednesday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m. CST. Auburn will officially begin the season on Nov. 3 against Bethune-Cookman in Neville Area.