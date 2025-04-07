Auburn Star Freshman to Declare for 2025 NBA Draft Following Final Four Loss
An Auburn Tigers freshman standout is testing the professional basketball waters following the Final Four loss to the Florida Gators. According to the Montgomery Advertiser, Guard Tahaad Pettiford has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft.
However, he has not signed with an agent, meaning he has maintained his collegiate eligibility and can return to Auburn next season. He has until May 28 to decide if he’s returning to the Plains.
This isn’t uncommon. Both Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell did this multiple times and ultimately returned to Auburn. It sounds like Pettiford could be following the same path.
Pettiford has previously expressed his desire to return next season.
"I hope to come back next year and run it back again," Pettiford said.
Pettiford is the No. 39 prospect in ESPN's NBA draft rankings.
Pettiford was used more as a sixth man for the Tigers this season. With the entire starting five graduating this year, Pettiford could see a massive rise in minutes and take on a more pivotal role.
Should he return, Pettiford, along with new transfer guard/forward Keyshawn Hall, should easily slot into the starting five for the Tigers. In his first season as a Tiger, Pettiford finished with 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.
In the meantime, head coach Bruce Pearl and his coaching staff will have a busy offseason trying to find players who fit the culture in Auburn. With many players in the portal and a top program on the verge of an overhaul, the Tigers could easily reload instead of rebuild in the 2025-26 season with Pettiford as one of its leaders.