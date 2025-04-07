Auburn Daily

Auburn Star Freshman to Declare for 2025 NBA Draft Following Final Four Loss

Shortly after the Auburn Tigers' loss in the Final Four, a key freshman guard is checking on his draft prospects

Austin Walls

Pettiford is checking in on his Draft stock after the Final Four
Pettiford is checking in on his Draft stock after the Final Four / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

An Auburn Tigers freshman standout is testing the professional basketball waters following the Final Four loss to the Florida Gators. According to the Montgomery Advertiser, Guard Tahaad Pettiford has declared for the 2025 NBA Draft. 

However, he has not signed with an agent, meaning he has maintained his collegiate eligibility and can return to Auburn next season. He has until May 28 to decide if he’s returning to the Plains. 

This isn’t uncommon. Both Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell did this multiple times and ultimately returned to Auburn. It sounds like Pettiford could be following the same path. 

Pettiford has previously expressed his desire to return next season. 

"I hope to come back next year and run it back again," Pettiford said.

Pettiford is the No. 39 prospect in ESPN's NBA draft rankings.

Pettiford was used more as a sixth man for the Tigers this season. With the entire starting five graduating this year, Pettiford could see a massive rise in minutes and take on a more pivotal role.

Should he return, Pettiford, along with new transfer guard/forward Keyshawn Hall, should easily slot into the starting five for the Tigers. In his first season as a Tiger, Pettiford finished with 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. 

In the meantime, head coach Bruce Pearl and his coaching staff will have a busy offseason trying to find players who fit the culture in Auburn. With many players in the portal and a top program on the verge of an overhaul, the Tigers could easily reload instead of rebuild in the 2025-26 season with Pettiford as one of its leaders. 

More From Auburn Tigers on SI

feed

feed

Published
Austin Walls
AUSTIN WALLS

Austin Walls is a University of Florida Sports Journalism graduate. He has covered different sports, from motorsport, professional and college football, professional and college basketball, women's basketball and hockey among others. He has spent most of his time focusing on the SEC Conference, but has spent time covering the AAC, MWC and ACC.

Home/Basketball