Auburn Tigers Hold Steady in Latest Basketball AP Top 25
Despite dropping its first game of the season, the Auburn Tigers did not drop in the AP Poll.
The Tigers went into Cameron Indoor Stadium to take on No. 9 (now ranked No. 4) Duke last week as the No. 2 team in the country and it still holds that spot despite taking an 84-78 loss in that game.
Tennessee took over the top spot, picking up 58 first-place votes to Auburn’s three and Iowa State’s one.
Additionally, Auburn remains at No. 2 in the NET rankings and the Tigers also sit at No. 1 in KenPom. Auburn has four wins over Quad 1 opponents so far this season; it did not earn its first Quad 1 win until February last season.
Auburn will play only one game before the release of the next AP Poll. The Tigers take on Ohio State at Holliday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday.
Tennessee and Auburn are the two-highest-ranked teams in the SEC, checking in at No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. The seven other SEC teams who checked into the top 25 this week: No. 5 Kentucky (-1), No. 7 Alabama (+3), No. 9 Florida (+4), No. 13 Oklahoma (+8), No. 17 Texas A&M (+5), No. 19 Ole Miss (+4) and No. 25 Mississippi State (unranked last week).
Four SEC teams are receiving votes: Missouri (119), Arkansas (89), Georgia (21) and Texas (8).
Auburn has 10 games against ranked opponents remaining on its schedule. Nine of them are against SEC opponents, the other is against No. 8 Purdue at Legacy Arena in Birmingham on Dec. 21. If these teams remain ranked at the time they play Auburn, it would bring the Tigers’ total amount of ranked games in 2024-25 to 14.
Tipoff for Auburn’s game against Ohio State on Saturday is set for noon CT and the television broadcast can be found on ESPN 2.