Auburn Transfer Filip Jovic Commits to Big Ten Foe

Just four days after the Auburn Tigers won their first-ever NIT championship in Indianapolis, one of their most intriguing players has already found a new home.

Former Auburn forward Filip Jović has committed to UCLA, according to a report from DraftExpress. Jović is one of two players who have announced their intention to enter the portal, along with freshman guard Kaden Magwood, but he is the first former Tigers to commit to a school.

Jović spent one season with the Tigers after coming over from Bosnia & Herzegovina, during which he averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game as a true freshman. He emerged as a solid presence on the offensive end of the floor towards the end of the season, as he posted 11.4 points per game throughout Auburn’s five NIT games on 64.1% shooting from the field.

He played in 37 of Auburn’s 38 games this season, and he started in all five postseason games en route to the Tigers’ title win in the absence of starting center KeShawn Murphy.

As expected, it took some time for Jović to become acclimated to a faster, more physical style of basketball in the United States, but he quickly adjusted and evolved into a productive scoring threat down low. He finished in double-figures in four of Auburn’s five NIT matchups, and his 18 points and nine rebounds against Nevada propelled the Tigers into the semifinals.

Many reports are circulating on social media, which originated from a report by On3’s Justin Hokanson, that Jović’s agent was the driving factor in his entrance into the transfer portal. Apparently, his team believed Jović’s NIL worth was around $2 million, which is far from what the Tigers were willing to pay in order to retain him.

With Jović’s confirmed departure, Auburn will certainly look to retain fellow freshman forward Sebastian Williams-Adams, whose future is still unknown. Murphy and Keyshawn Hall are out of eligibility, as well, meaning Steven Pearl and company will likely need to bring in multiple big men to add to the Tigers’ shallow frontcourt.

Auburn has already signed French 7-footer Narcisse Ngoy, but it remains undetermined whether he’s ready to start in the SEC. Emeka Opurum is another Tiger who could make his way into the rotation next year, but like most other Auburn players, he has not made a decision on his future.