Overseas Auburn Basketball Signee Earns Pro League MVP Honors

The Auburn Tigers are certainly getting themselves a good one in Narcisse Ngoy, who, on Saturday, received honors as the Most Valuable Player in France’s Elite 2 League. The seven-footer will add this honor to his ever-growing trophy case, which already includes Defensive Player of the Year honors in this season alone.

This season, Ngoy averaged a double-double of 11 points and 11.8 rebounds per game while playing with Poiters Basket 86, and tacked on 2.8 blocks per matchup to solidify his case as both the league’s MVP and DPOY. It is the first time he has received either honor at a professional level.

🏆🇫🇷 Narcisse Ngoy MVP d’ELITE 2 !



Auteur d’une saison XXL avec Poitiers, le pivot français a dominé la division par son impact au rebond, sa dissuasion et son efficacité près du cercle. 🏀



📊 11,8 Rbds

🛡️ 2,6 Cts

🔥 20,6 d’Eval



➡️ https://t.co/lvuUcpYwyv



Sébastien Grasset📸 pic.twitter.com/ws8LCZoKFx — BeBasket (@Be_BasketFr) May 23, 2026

Ngoy signed with the Tigers back in March, when the Tigers were still competing for an NIT Championship.

“We’re excited to welcome Narcisse Ngoy to our program," head coach Steven Pearl said of Ngoy back when he first committed. "He’s a high-upside young man who brings toughness, physicality, and a team-first mindset to everything he does. Narcisse has a strong feel for the game on both ends of the floor. His instincts, ability to catch and finish around the basket, rim protection, and willingness to embrace contact will make him an immediate impact while filling a huge need for our team.”

The Tigers struggled to find big man depth last year, but this season, that should be far from an issue. Joining Ngoy on the Plains are a host of top-level big men from all around the country, as Pearl and company have worked hard to find the best pieces for their program.

However, Ngoy has a chance to be the biggest impact player for the Tigers, at the very least among the newcomers.

“What stands out the most is his commitment to winning. He’s not focused on individual numbers—he takes pride in doing the hard, physical work that helps his team succeed,” Pearl added. “He competes at a high level, processes the game well, and understands how to play within a system.”

Ngoy’s eligibility, however, could be threatened by the NCAA’s new eligibility guidelines, which would disallow any player who has played professional sports from earning collegiate eligibility. However, this rule seems more tailored towards athletes who have played professional sports in the United States, so only time will tell exactly how strictly the NCAA will enforce its ruling.

As it stands, though, the Tigers have found themselves with not just a top-level player, but also a league MVP, in Ngoy, who could prove to be one of the most dominant forces in the SEC next year.

Sign up for our free Auburn Tigers newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!