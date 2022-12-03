Skip to main content

Takeaways from No. 15 Auburn's 93-66 win vs. Colgate

The Tigers get another win to move to 8-0 on the season.

Coach Bruce Pearl’s team had a great first half offensively scoring 47 and climbing to a 14 point lead. Shots were falling. Defense was unfocused at times as it has been this year against lesser competition. Auburn had a comfortable lead throughout and really pulled away in the second half. Here are a few takeaways from the game.

This team can shoot well when they’re in rhythm

Auburn shot almost 60% from downtown (!!) in the first half. They hit everything - open and tough shots.

Something that Auburn hasn't lost (despite their poor shooting this season) is their confidence. Eventually there was going to be a where the team got things going. "It was very, very well orchestrated," former Auburn coach Sonny Smith said on the postgame radio broadcast.

They looked comfortable and confident. When shots are falling, it’s contagious - and everybody wants in. Positive momentum and attitude are important. If Auburn can find ways to carry this type of swagger into conference play and the tournaments they will be very dangerous considering how solid they are defensively.

KD Johnson led the was with 16 points on 5-of-9 shooting. Johnson starting the night out a perfect 4-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Allen Flanigan showed he could score in a variety of ways, something the Tigers will need more of moving forward - he tallied 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting. Johni Broome and Wendell Green both had 13 apiece.

Coach Pearl is still figuring out everyone’s minutes

With PF Jaylin Williams out with COVID, Allen Flanigan got the start in his place - and saw the most minutes out of anyone that got in. Tre Donaldson has recently fallen out of the lineup. Yohan Traore and Chance Westry had recently seen their minutes dip, but saw more run tonight.

Coach Pearl said before the game he expects big things from them and needs them to play better. He talked about the way they dominated in Israel and one would think if they get back to that form their minutes will increase. Lior Berman also saw some playing time in tonight’s game.

Ten different players saw double-digit minutes tonight, and only four of them saw 20-plus minutes.

It's a deep rotation for the Tigers. getting them to shoot well as a unit makes them dangerous.

Colgate really is the best toothpaste

In a prior season, Auburn basketball played Colgate, and many comedic beat writers capitalized on this opportunity to mix toothpaste statistics with basketball statistics. I learned a lot. I ended up switching to Colgate as a result and noticed having whiter teeth in under one week. Make the switch today! Colgate is the biggest toothpaste brand in the world. However, the basketball team with the same name was not good enough to hang with Auburn.

Finally, here are some highlights and Twitter reactions from the game!

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Dec 2, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Braeden Smith (2) takes a shot over Auburn Tigers guard Wendell Green Jr. (1) during the first half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Takeaways from No. 15 Auburn's 93-66 win vs. Colgate

By Jeremy Robuck
Sep 4, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Haynes King (13) during the fourth quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Texas A&M QB Haynes King is entering the transfer portal

By Zac Blackerby
Dec 2, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) gets the tip over Colgate Raiders forward Ryan Moffatt (4) to start the game at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

WATCH: Johni Broome gets steal and breakaway dunk vs Colgate

By Lance Dawe
Auburn wide receiver Ze'Vian Capers (80) is tackled by Georgia State cornerback Bryquice Brown (5) after a reception during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Auburn WR Ze'Vian Capers is no longer in the transfer portal

By Jack Singley
10 Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze intro presser on Tuesday, Nov. 29 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

An overview of Hugh Freeze's new Auburn staff, names to watch

By Lance Dawe
Jul 18, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; SEC commissioner Greg Sankey delivers comments to open SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Football

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze had a great phone call

By Andrew Stefaniak
Keiondre Jones (58), Marquis Burks (92)Auburn football practice on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn offensive lineman Keiondre Jones enters transfer portal

By Lindsay Crosby
Auburn football pregame before the Iron Bowl.
Football

WR Adam Hopkins decommits from Auburn

By Lindsay Crosby