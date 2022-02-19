Takeaways from Auburn basketball's 63-62 loss to Florida

The Tigers are falling apart down the stretch.

Auburn (24-3, 12-2 SEC) lose to Florida 63-62 after a turnover-riddled game with poor officiating. The narrative doesn't change.

Once again, Auburn shot poorly from the floor, going 20-of-50 (40.0%) from the floor, and 5-of-14 (35.7%) from three.

Does this team have anything left in the tank on the road? I fear that neutral site Auburn is going to play similar to road Auburn. If that is the case, there's not a lot of hope for the Tigers heading into March.

Here are five takeaways from Auburn's third loss of the season.