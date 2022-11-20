Back on Track: Tigers Deliver Emphatic Victory Over Hornets

Wednesday evening's loss to Georgia Tech served as a learning experience for the Auburn women's basketball program. Newcomers experienced their first significant test in orange and blue, returners such as Romi Levy and Precious Johnson began to establish their roles and — most importantly — coach J's group discovered just how much they hated losing.

The group clearly was not interested in going home without a victory again Sunday afternoon as the Tigers downed in-state foe Alabama State 88-49

As has become customary for teams who play under coach J, the Tigers began the contest with press defense, concentrating primarily on wearing down their opponents rather than offensive scheme; the product of lock-down defense? Immediate success in transition setups and points on turnovers.

Auburn posted 15 of its 42 first-half points off turnovers.

When the pair of opponents returned to the hardwood for the final 20 minutes of regulation, it rapidly became apparent that the contest was Auburn's to lose. Between the lights-out shooting from the field and the mere will of Coulibaly to get to the bucket, there was no slowing the group down.

Even more encouraging than the box score, Levy's gradually increasing role appeared to be much more clear in the contest, specifically early on. After a less-than-attention grabbing returning from Illness on Wednesday, Levy appeared to be nearly 100% back.

Levy posted 16 points, 11 rebounds and a pair of blocks in the Tiger's emphatic victory.

With Alabama State now in the rearview, Auburn will turn its attention toward a matchup with the Hoosiers of Indiana in the first game of the Las Vegas invitational. Tipoff between the two unfamiliar foes is set for 7:45 p.m. CT on FloSports and the Auburn radio network.