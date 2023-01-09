The best shots from Auburn's loss to Alabama

Auburn women's basketball continued their stumble out of the gates in SEC play, falling to in-state rival Alabama by a tally of 88-57.

Second-year head coach Johnnie Harris' squad struggled to find an offensive rhythm, receiving double-digit performances from just three individuals: Sania Wells, Kharyssa Richardson and Mar'shaun Bostic. The trio combined for 34 of the Tigers points.

The contest also marked the return of standout point guard Honesty Scott-Grayson, who has yet to appear in an SEC clash after suffering an undisclosed injury prior to the Tigers' opening contest in Oxford, Miss. The five-foot-nine redshirt senior posted six points across 17 minutes.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch