The best shots from Auburn's loss to Alabama
Auburn women's basketball continued their stumble out of the gates in SEC play, falling to in-state rival Alabama by a tally of 88-57.
Second-year head coach Johnnie Harris' squad struggled to find an offensive rhythm, receiving double-digit performances from just three individuals: Sania Wells, Kharyssa Richardson and Mar'shaun Bostic. The trio combined for 34 of the Tigers points.
The contest also marked the return of standout point guard Honesty Scott-Grayson, who has yet to appear in an SEC clash after suffering an undisclosed injury prior to the Tigers' opening contest in Oxford, Miss. The five-foot-nine redshirt senior posted six points across 17 minutes.
