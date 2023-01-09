Skip to main content
The best shots from Auburn's loss to Alabama

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

The best shots from Auburn's loss to Alabama

Sights from Auburn WBB's 88-57 loss to Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023.

Auburn women's basketball continued their stumble out of the gates in SEC play, falling to in-state rival Alabama by a tally of 88-57. 

Second-year head coach Johnnie Harris' squad struggled to find an offensive rhythm, receiving double-digit performances from just three individuals: Sania Wells, Kharyssa Richardson and Mar'shaun Bostic. The trio combined for 34 of the Tigers points.

The contest also marked the return of standout point guard Honesty Scott-Grayson, who has yet to appear in an SEC clash after suffering an undisclosed injury prior to the Tigers' opening contest in Oxford, Miss. The five-foot-nine redshirt senior posted six points across 17 minutes.

Coach Johnnie Harris versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Mya Pratcher (1) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Kharyssa Richardson (33) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Mar'shaun Bostic (12) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Kharyssa Richardson (33) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Mya Pratcher (1) and Kharyssa Richardson (33) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Kharyssa Richardson (33) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Sania Wells (2) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Sania Wells (2) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Mar'shaun Bostic (12) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Mar'shaun Bostic (12) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Sydney Shaw (10) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Sania Wells (2) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Honesty Scott-Grayson (23) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Mya Pratcher (1) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Sania Wells (2) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Honesty Scott-Grayson versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Jakayla Johnson (3) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Kharyssa Richardson (33) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Sania Wells (2) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Jakayla Johnson (3) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Jakayla Johnson (3) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Sania Wells (2) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Kharyssa Richardson (33) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Sania Wells (2) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Romi Levy (11) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Honesty Scott-Grayson (23) versus Alabama on Jan. 8
Jakayla Johnson (3) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Precious Johnson (51) and Romi Levy (11) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Sydney Shaw (10) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Kharyssa Richardson (33) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Honesty Scott-Grayson (23) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Precious Johnson (51) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Sydney Shaw (10) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Romi Levy (11) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Romi Levy (11) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Honesty Scott-Grayson (23) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Precious Johnson (51) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Kharyssa Richardson (33) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Precious Johnson (51) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Sydney Shaw (10) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Mar'shaun Bostic (12) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Sania Wells (2) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Romi Levy (11) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Oyindamola Akinbolawa (20) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Sania Wells (2) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Jakayla Johnson (3) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Mar'shaun Bostic (12) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Sydney Shaw (10) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Sydney Shaw (10) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Oyindamola Akinbolawa (20) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Sydney Shaw (10) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Basketball

The best shots from Auburn's loss to Alabama

By Harrison Tarr
Sania Wells (2) versus Alabama on Jan. 8, 2023
Basketball

Iron Bowl Blunder: Tigers Steamrolled by Tide

By Harrison Tarr
LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan (32) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU won 65-17. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Football

Louisiana radio host speculates on DeMario Tolan leaving LSU

By Zac Blackerby
LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan (32) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU won 65-17. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Football

What do the numbers say about new Auburn linebacker DeMario Tolan?

By Zac Blackerby
Nov 19, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers defensive tackle Lawrence Johnson (90) celebrates a turnover during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Purdue DL Lawrence Johnson commits to the Auburn Tigers

By Zac Blackerby
Coach Jeff SchmeddingAuburn football pre training camp presser on Thursday, August 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

REPORT: Former Auburn defensive coordinator taking the same job at Washington State

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is introduced duringAuburn basketball vs Arkansas on Saturday, Jan. 7,.2023 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Football

Auburn Football's Projected 2023 Depth Chart

By Lindsay Crosby
LSU linebacker DeMario Tolan (32) in action during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU won 65-17. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
Football

Transfer LB DeMario Tolan from LSU commits to Auburn

By Lindsay Crosby