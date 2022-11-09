New-Look Tigers Best Sam Houston in Season Opener

Johnnie Harris received the best birthday gift a head coach could ask for on Thursday: a 90-76 opening night victory over Sam Houston. After spending the offseason carrying out a seemingly complete remodel of the Auburn roster and integrating a pair of freshmen into the starting rotation, coach J and company took advantage of their season-opening opportunity.

Despite having experienced guards such as Sania Wells and Mar'Shaun Bostic, the Tigers rolled out onto the hardwood trusting the likes of freshmen Kaitlyn Duhon and Sydney Shaw in their back court; the duo did not disappoint, combining for 14 points and letting their presence known on the defensive end of the floor.

In the front court, it was freshman Khryssa Richardson tasked with the responsibility of holding down the post in the illness-induced absence of junior Romi Levy. The Auburn newcomer posted five points and a pair of rebounds in her first regular-season collegiate start.

While the highly-anticipated group of newcomers did not lack promise, household names Honesty Scott-Grayson and Aicha Coulibaly were not going to allow Tiger fans to forget why they have become staples of the program.

The pair of teammates showcased their previously established on-court chemistry, combining for 36 points, 12 rebounds, 6 assists and 7 steals.

Auburn's triumph marked the largest margin of victory in an opening night contest since 2020, when the Tigers topped USC upstate 82-41 in previously named Auburn Arena.

The group will have fewer than 48 hours to rest up and study film before playing host to in-state foe South Alabama inside of Neville Arena. Tipoff between the Tigers and the Jaguars is set for 7 p.m. CT on SECN+ and the Auburn Radio Network.