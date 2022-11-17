Heartbreak at the Nev: Tigers Drop Heartbreaker to Georgia Tech 57-51

Coach Johnnie Harris' second year on the Plains is off to a head-turning start. For the first time in recent memory, the Tigers have a slew of immediate-impact freshmen, a true defensive identity and a collaborative will to keep fighting until the clock hits triple zeros; unfortunately for fans of the Auburn women's basketball program, the new-look group's efforts were not enough to escape a non-conference clash with Georgia Tech unscathed.

Tech's desire for vengeance was apparent from the moment the contest tipped off. Former Auburn head coach Nell Fortner had he group ready to come out the gates; the Jackets posted 17 points in the first period alone, forcing the Tigers to respect their opponents from range and making the orange and blue pay on the boards.

Auburn posted just five points in the opening period, posting a mere 5.8 percent from the field.

Coach Harris' group refused to waiver from their identity. After a lack-luster performance in the early going, the Tigers locked in and went to work, slowly chipping away at the Tech lead, shooting 71.4 percent from the floor, spreading the ball and forcing the Jackets into six turnovers.

Harris' group ended the first half with eight different players posting at least a bucket; senior Honesty Scott-Grayson led the group in scoring with just five points.

Auburn headed to the halftime intermission trailing the Jackets 32-25, seemingly determined to will itself back into the contest. The Tigers second-half energy was only amplified.

Behind the relentless efforts of Scott Grayson and junior Aicha Coulibaly, the Tigers jumped out to an impressive attack, outscoring Tech 15-11 in the third period of play, effectively bringing themselves within one as the match's conclusion drew nearer.

Despite being forced to break their traditional mold on the defensive end of the floor, Fortner's Yellow Jackets simply refused to fall to the Tigers for the second year in a row. Tech alternated between man-zone and 1-3-1 defensive schemes in the final 10 minutes, making Auburn unable to find any form of rhythm late and — ultimately — handing the orange and blue their first defeat of the season.

Auburn wrapped up its evening south of 30 percent from the floor.

With a promising display against a highly-talented non-conference opponent behind them, coach Harris and company must now return to practice and prepare for a Sunday afternoon clash with a different species of stinging insects, this time the Hornets of Alabama State. Tipoff between the in-state foes is set for 2 p.m. CT on SECN+ and the Auburn Radio Network.