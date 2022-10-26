Tigers' Aicha Coulibaly Named Preseason All-SEC

Aicha Coulibaly has put the rest of the conference on lookout before even stepping foot on the hardwood for her 2022-23 campaign; the junior forward was announced as a member of the preseason all-SEC second team on Wednesday morning.

The honors come as little surprise to those in and around the program after Coulibaly took the league by storm in her sophomore season, averaging 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds, recording five double-doubles in the process. The Tigers leader in scoring, Coulibaly recorded a new career high of 27 points in Auburn’s emphatic victory over Charleston Southern.

Her performance against the Buccaneers was just one of nine occasions in which the star posted a line north of 20 points. The lone Tiger recognized as a member of the all-conference squad, Coulibaly will look to lead a remarkably young group into battle in the second year of the Johnnie Harris era at Auburn.

Auburn will tip-off its 2022-23 campaign at Neville Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 8 when the Tigers play host the Sam Houston BearKats. Tipoff between the non-conference foes is set for 7 p.m. CT on SEC network plus.

Preseason All-SEC (Coaches)

First Team:

Brittany Davis (Alabama)

Alexis Morris (LSU)

Angel Reese (LSU)

Anastasia Hayes (Mississippi State)

Aliyah Boston (South Carolina)

Zia Cooke (South Carolina)

Jordan Horston (Tennessee)

Tamari Key (Tennessee)

Second Team:

Makayla Daniels (Arkansas)

Aicha Coulibaly (Auburn)

Diamond Battles (Georgia)

Madison Scott (Ole Miss)

Jessika Carter (Mississippi State)

Hayley Frank (Missouri)

Victoria Saxton (South Carolina)

Rickea Jackson (Tennessee)

